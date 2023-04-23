The battle for the Cloverbelt Conference boys golf championship will feature teams with plenty of varsity experience.

Bloomer is one of those squads as the Blackhawks return a trio of players entering their third season as the top level for seventh-year coach Mark Dachel.

Juniors Jake Bleskacek, Jonah Bleskacek and Karsten Bergh will anchor the team as its most experienced players as they start their third year on varsity. Both Bleskaceks earned first team All-Cloverbelt honors a season ago while Bergh was a second team honoree as Bloomer finished second in the final league standings behind McDonell/Eau Claire Regis.

Bloomer advanced to Division 2 sectionals last year where Bloomer finished 12th.

Beyond those three juniors, seniors Ethan Rubenzer and Grant Fox and sophomores Mason Langman and Carson McMullin will vie for playing time in the lineup for the Blackhawks. Opportunity in the varsity lineup is available in part because of the graduations of previous varsity players Alex Poirier and Cael Iverson as well as Kaitlyn Bohl and Stella Nelson moving on from playing on the boys team in the spring to being a part of Bloomer’s newly-returned girls team in the fall.

This year’s Bloomer team features 21 total players, the most in Dachel’s seven seasons as the helm of the program.

Bloomer’s first seven meets of the season have been either postponed or canceled, but the Blackhawks are slated to open the season on Tuesday with a Cloverbelt meet at Hickory Hills in Eau Claire. An invite in Barron at Rolling Oaks is next on Wednesday before returning to Cloverbelt play at Whispering Pines in Cadott on Thursday. Bloomer is slated to close a busy first week of on-course competition Friday with its annual Bloomer invitational at Bloomer Veterans Memorial Golf Course on Friday.

Bloomer also hosts a Cloverbelt meet at the same site on May 3.

Weir leads young Cadott squad

The Hornets will have strength at the top of the lineup but youth behind for seventh-year coach Scott Christenson.

Senior Peter Weir returns to anchor the Cadott card after advancing to Division 3 sectionals finishing tied for 22th place at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake as a part of an other wise senior-heavy team. Weir will be balancing his time between golf and track and field and is a threat for deep playoff pushes in both sports.

But after Weir the lineup will be entirely new from last year’s team that also finished fifth in the Cloverbelt standings. Freshman Gavin Roscoe is a newcomer that could help make an impact with the Hornets early.

Cadott opens the week at the previously mentioned Cloverbelt tournaments at Hickory Hills, Whispering Pines and Bloomer Veterans Memorial to go with a Wednesday invite at Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax.

NOTE: Preview information for Stanley-Boyd and Cornell/Lake Holcombe was not returned in time for this preview.