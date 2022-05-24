Prep Boys Golf Regional Roundup: Cadott wins Division 3 regional title on home course

CADOTT — The Cadott boys golf team defending its home turf on Tuesday as the Hornets won a Division 3 regional championship at Whispering Pines Golf Course.

The Hornets finished with a team score of 364 to best Osseo-Fairchild (373) atop the standings and advance to next Tuesday's sectionals at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake.

Jacob Ackley tied with Osseo-Fairchild's Ian Vold for first place on the day, shooting an 86. Peter Weir tied for sixth by shooting a 91, Ethan Foldy tied for ninth after carding a 92 and Sam Scheidler earned a tie for 13th place after shooting a 95.

Elliott Peterson shot a 142 and Olivia Keiser finished with a 156 for Cornell/Lake Holcombe, who played as an incomplete team.

Division 1

Chi-Hi's Markert and LeMay advance

At Hudson, Brody Markert and Zach LeMay earned two of four individual sectional advancement spots for the Cardinals.

Markert shot an 83 to finish in a tie for 16th place while LeMay was one shot behind with an 84 to tie for 19th place. Both scores were among the best individual scorers from players not a part of teams moving onto next Tuesday's sectional at Greenwood Hills Country Club in Wausau. Carsten Reeg shot an 86 and Caden Kolinski carded an 89 to round out the scorers for Chi-Hi as the team took fifth with a 342.

Eau Claire Memorial won the regional title with a 294 and the team's Will Schlitz shot a 72 to earn individual medalist honors.

Division 2

McDonell/Regis wins regional title

At Black River Falls, the Saints earned a regional championship in convincing fashion.

McDonell/Regis finished with a 333 to top Black River Falls (355) for the top spot with Bloomer (367) taking third.

Josh Brickner earned medalist honors by shooting a 78. Isaac Petersilka was third with an 83, Andrew Bauer tied with Bloomer's Jonah Bleskacek and others for fourth with an 84 and Ben Biskupski shot an 86 to round out the scorers for the Saints.

Karsten Bergh finished with a 91, Kaitlyn Bohl shot a 95 and Jake Bleskacek carded a 97 as the other scorers for the Blackhawks as they join McDonell/Regis in advancing to next Tuesday's sectional at Bass Lake Country Club in Antigo.

Stanley-Boyd took eighth as a team with a 402 and was led by Cole Brenner shooting a 93. Isaac Brenner (99), Dominic Raffetto (104) and Sasha Nitz (106) were the other scoring golfers for Stanley-Boyd.

