Prep Boys Hockey: Chi-Hi coaches Parker, Thorp and Redders share bond as former UW-Eau Claire players leading state-ranked Cardinals

Three different generations of UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey have converged this season with the Chi-Hi boys hockey program.

Scott Parker, Bob Thorp and Austin Redders each suited up for the Blugolds during their college careers and have taken different paths to Chippewa Falls, where they have the state-ranked Cardinals poised as a contender.

“We have a really good situation right here right now,” Parker said. “It’s been fun. It’s like the war room in there, and we’re always talking hockey and trying to make our team better.”

Now in his 36th year as head coach of the Cardinals, Parker came to the Blugolds from White Bear Lake, Minnesota, and played from 1981-86. He tallied 12 goals and 39 assists across 102 games and was a part of UW-Eau Claire’s 1984 NAIA National Championship squad for coach Wally Akervik as he earned first team all-conference and all-American honors as a defenseman that season. Following his playing career, Parker took over the Chi-Hi program, where he has won more than 430 games and led the team to six state tournament appearances.

Longtime Chi-Hi assistant coach Scott Sikkink stepped away from the team after last season, and the Cardinals had a big hole to fill in that position. Thorp played against Parker’s Cardinals during his days at Eau Claire North before the Eau Claire native suited up for his hometown college team from 1994-97 in goal as he logged a 21-23-1 record in 47 games played with a 4.16 goals against average. He has remained with the Blugolds as a longtime assistant coach for head coach Matt Loen, evening filling in as head coach when Loan helped coach the United States team to a silver medal at the FISU Winter World University Games earlier this month in Lake Placid, New York.

“He’s really studied the game,” Parker said of Thorp. “He’s got a lot of connections in the hockey world. He knows guys, he knows scouts, he knows people that are connected to the game. I’m a high school hockey coach, I don’t have those connections. I have a few. But whole world view of hockey has opened up over the last couple months, and now I’m really appreciative of what these guys have done.”

The adapting to the changes of the game have been a necessity for Thorp at the college level, and he is happy to help it trickle down to high school.

“The progression of the game has come so far in five, 10, 15, 20, much less 40, years,” Thorp said. “You have to stay up to speed with it or you’re left behind. It’s that constant building and challenging yourself, which makes your hockey team and players and ultimately coaching better.”

Redders, a native of McFarland, recently completed his five-year run as a Blugold from 2017-22, where he scored six goals and assisted on 19 more in 88 games at defenseman. Prior to his time with the Blugolds, Redders played for three years in the NAHL and USHL junior leagues. He joined the program as junior varsity coach.

“It’s fun having all three Blugolds here because we were all taught the same philosophy of hockey,” Redders said. “Just three different generations of it so we combine all three of them, and it seems to be working pretty well.”

Redders also provides a younger voice at the next levels many current Cardinals may one day hope to get to.

Parker credited Thorp and Redders for bringing new strategies and training methods to the Chi-Hi program this season.

“It’s been a breath of fresh air for me learning new language, learning new drills,” Parker said. “I needed this, and it’s been a great experience.”

The Cardinals have had success throughout Parker’s tenure, but the longtime coach also was quick to embrace new ways of thinking that have helped the Blugolds be successful at the Division III college level.

“I think as educators and I’ve got my teacher hat on, you always have to find something new and learn something,” Parker said. “I’m the type of person that can take a backseat and say, ‘Yeah, this is pretty new,’ or, ‘I like what we’re doing.’ I like the direction we’re going.”

Parker also connected with Thorp and Loen through alumni activities within the program and credited both coaches for helping take the Blugolds to “another level” under their leadership, including winning a national championship in 2013.

Between coaching the Blugolds, Cardinals and running his own business, Thorp is keeping a busy schedule this winter. But the former Husky wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s been a lot of hockey in our house, but it’s been fun,” Thorp said. “I love it.”

Parker credited assistant coach Austin Taylor for being the team’s “voice of reason,” as the Chi-Hi grad can lend his voice when Parker and Thorp have a lengthy discussion that needs a decider.

The results have been there as well for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi entered Saturday’s road game at Stevens Point with a 13-5 record and was ranked third in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey Online Division 1 state poll. Parker credits the new ideas Thorp and Redders have brought to the program, but Thorp added it takes the hard work of the players to make those strategies successful.

“Really, really good group of kids and very receptive to everything,” Thorp said of the team. “Usually you have one or two that give you gray hair or no hair, but this group of kids has been exception and really fun to work with day to day.”

In the coming weeks, both the Cardinals and Blugolds will be chasing conference and postseason glory. And now those journeys are even more intertwined beyond just Chi-Hi’s head coach.

“I’m really proud of the Blugold legacy, heritage and things that we’ve accomplished over the years,” Parker said. “I think that’s what I am excited about is these young men get that first-hand look at what it takes to make that next level.”

