Prep Boys Hockey: Depth, defense driving state-ranked Chi-Hi

The Chi-Hi boys hockey team enters the new year situated amongst the state's elite by many around Wisconsin.

But the Cardinals know the path only gets tougher from here.

Nine different players found the back of the net and the Chi-Hi defense limited Menomonie to just three shots in the final two periods in a 9-0 win over the Mustangs on Tuesday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

After a scoreless first period, the Cardinals (9-2, 3-1) exploded for four goals in the second period and five more in the third to pull away from the Mustangs (3-7, 0-4).

“I don’t think it was a slow start," Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said. "It was just Menomonie came out ready to play hockey and I guess when we’re in our shoes people are going to give us their best and we just wore them out tonight and they came out flying and we’ve got to match that.”

Chi-Hi is ranked second in the state in Division 1 in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey state poll and has now won seven of its last eight games overall. The Cardinals peppered Menomonie goaltender Jack Drout with 14 shots in the first period but the netminder was up to the task in turning away each attempt. But the Cardinals needed just one minute and two seconds in the second period to break the seal when Carter Bowe beat Drout for the first goal and just 15 more seconds to add another when Mason Johnson doubled the advantage. Ethan Foiles and Ezra Lindstrom added goals in the second before Jackson LeMay, Jack Bowe, Jackson Hoem, Gus Thorp and Reid Post found the net in the third to pull away.

Drout made 49 saves as Chi-Hi outshot Menomonie by a 58-7 margin.

Depth has been the name of the game for the Chi-Hi offense so far this season. Eleven different players have scored goals led by Hoem's 13 as the team brings several lines to the ice capable of finding the net.

“We’ve been mixing and matching all year," Lindstrom said of the offense. "We’ve got three lines that can score. It doesn’t matter who we put out there."

“It’s our first line, second line and third line," Post added. "It’s pretty equal.”

That deep lineup is all the more impressive considering the Cardinals have just three seniors (Post, Lindstrom and Jack Bowe) and came into the season with a large group of players slated to see a big increase in varsity ice time.

“When you see guys that are scoring that normally don’t that’s always a good thing for a hockey team," Parker said. "You get everyone involved. Everyone but the backup goalie got to play tonight which is good and you see guys what that does is it gives guys confidence with the puck and I think with our team and I stress the word team, when we get confident in ourselves and we’re playing good hockey we’re doing well.”

The other key cog of the beginning of the season for the Cardinals has been the defense and goaltending. Sophomore Derek Strong has started all 11 games for the Cardinals and lived up to his last name with a 1.80 goals against average while stopping more than 91 percent of the shots he's faced. Strong stopped all seven Mustang shots on Tuesday including four in the first period as the Cardinals had to kill an early 5-on-3 penalty after a pair of too many men penalties in the first few minutes.

“It starts in between the pipes with Derek Strong," Parker said of the defense. "We have no seniors on defense. We’re doing a good job of clearing the puck, moving the puck and getting it out to these fast forwards and we’re using their speed and we’re getting to the net.”

Post and Lindstrom credited the young defensive core for how quickly it has adapted to larger roles in the varsity lineup.

“They’re good skaters and they can learn real quick," Post said of the defensemen.

Mason Johnson assisted on three goals while Thorp helped on two. Chi-Hi is coming off a week in which the team won two of three games at the Showdown in Titletown tournament hosted last week by Green Bay Notre Dame. The Cardinals beat Madison Edgewood and Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs before falling to top-ranked Green Bay Notre Dame in the final game of the week 6-3 on Friday.

Chi-Hi fell behind early 3-0 against both Edgewood and Notre Dame and were able to rally to beat the Crusaders. But moving forward Parker's team knows it can't afford slow starts with a litany of strong teams to play on the horizon, beginning Thursday when Division 2 state-ranked New Richmond comes to town.

“I think what we’re looking for is consistency and focus,” Parker said, “having that focus before a game. Understanding that when we step on that ice that people are going to give us their best shot and we need to go and sometimes that’s been our Achilles heel.”

Chi-Hi exits Tuesday one game behind Eau Claire Memorial in the Big Rivers Conference standings after the Old Abes edged rival Eau Claire North 3-2.