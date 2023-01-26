Prep Boys Hockey: Early goals set tone as Hudson shuts out Chi-Hi

An inauspicious start set the tone on Thursday as the Hudson boys hockey team shut out Chi-Hi 5-0 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

The Raiders (10-7, 7-3) scored in the first minute of the game and added another goal in the final minute before two more goals early in the second period put the Big Rivers Conference game out of reach.

Alex Pottratz and Carson Strapon had two goals apiece for the Raiders, who only needed 39 seconds to light the lamp at the start of the game when Pottratz knocked home a goal on an assist from Mike Mauer and Strapon. Hudson dominated the opening period, outshooting the Cardinals (12-5, 6-3) by an 11-4 margin. Hudson held the Cardinals without a shot on goal for nearly the first 12 minutes. Harrison Ross was credited with a goal off a fortuitous bounce with 23 seconds remaining in the period to double the advantage.

Once the second period started, the Raiders needed less than five minutes to double the advantage once again with Pottratz and Strapon scoring 2:18 apart to stake the Raiders to a 4-0 lead. Strapon added his second of the game 9:39 into the third with help from Pottratz and Aderhold.

Thursday's meeting was a much different contest than the first time the two teams played, a 2-1 overtime win for the Raiders on Dec. 1.

Aiden Tepper-Engh stopped all 23 shots he faced to earn the shutout win for the Raiders while Derek Strong made 25 saves in net for the Cardinals.

Elsewhere in the Big Rivers, Eau Claire Memorial earned a 2-1 overtime win in New Richmond to deal the Tigers their first league loss of the season and move the Old Abes into a tie atop the standings. New Richmond and Eau Claire Memorial sit tied atop the league standings with twin 8-1 records, one-and-a-half games ahead of Hudson at 7-3 with Chi-Hi two full games back at 6-3.

Chi-Hi is back in action Saturday at Wisconsin Valley Conference leader Stevens Point before returning home to host Eau Claire North on Tuesday.

