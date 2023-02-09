If Thursday night was any indication, area boys hockey fans are in for some kind of next few weeks.

The Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey team overcame a 3-1 deficit in the third period to earn a 4-3 win over Chi-Hi on Thursday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Blake Ahneman netted the winning goal with just over a minute remaining in overtime after Benji Roberts scored with 31 seconds left in regulation to force the extra period.

Thursday's game was the regular season finale for both the Cardinals and Old Abes and a glimpse of what can be expected plenty in the upcoming weeks — high-level teams battling it out for wins to see who represents the area at state.

“It was a great game, a great high school game," Eau Claire Memorial coach Mike Collins said. "The last game of the year and two good teams and obviously coming back from a 3-1 deficit made it exciting for us and getting the win makes it a little more exciting.”

The sectional containing Chi-Hi, Eau Claire Memorial and others is the most loaded in the state with three of the top-five teams in the most recent Wisconsin Prep Hockey Division 1 state poll among those that will be battling it out for a spot in the state tournament.

The Old Abes are the No. 1 seed in the sectional and have come to life in recent weeks. Since a 5-1 loss to the Cardinals on Jan. 10, Eau Claire Memorial has been on a roll with wins in nine of its last 11 games. Losses during that span were a 4-2 defeat at Division 1 top-ranked Green Bay Notre Dame on Jan. 14 and a 4-0 shutout to Division 2 top-ranked New Richmond on Jan. 28. The Old Abes were ranked second in the latest Division 1 poll with the second seed in the sectional Stevens Point checking in at fourth and fourth seed Hudson being ranked fourth. Chi-Hi spent most of the season inside the rankings and was as high as second before falling out recently, although still receiving votes in the poll.

Gus Thorp scored two goals in the second period after Reid Post tied the game at one on a power-play goal with 2:12 left in the first. Eau Claire Memorial outshot Chi-Hi by a 44-16 margin, a rare disadvantage in shots for the Cardinals (15-9, 8-6) this season.

“Offensively we usually don’t get outshot like that," Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said. "So that just shows you that there’s a little disconnect today.”

Parker credited Eau Claire Memorial's defense, saying it might be the best his Cardinals have seen this season as the Old Abes made life difficult for the Chi-Hi forecheck. Dylan Byrne opened the scoring for the Old Abes with his goal less than six minutes into the contest. In the third period, Memorial started its comeback when Byrne scored his second goal of the game with six minutes remaining. The Old Abes had chances to tie the game after drawing within one, but after pulling goaltender Reed Ryback with one minute remaining for an extra attacker Memorial was able to net the equalizer.

“Our deal is play better, stronger, faster and give Memorial a lot of credit," Parker said. "They came out and took it to us and wanted this game a little bit more than we did.”

Chi-Hi sophomore goaltender Derek Strong stopped 41 shots in three-plus periods between the pipes with Parker credited his goalie for his 'great' game. Rybak made 13 saves for the Old Abes (17-6-1, 12-2).

This postseason marks the fourth since the WIAA made the change from one to two divisions of boys hockey playoffs. The move altered sectional placements for many teams with four Division 1 and 2 teams advancing to state instead of previously sending eight in one bracket. The first three years of the change have led to battle-tested Division 1 programs emerging from this portion of the state ready to compete in Madison. Chi-Hi edged Hudson for the sectional title in 2020 before falling in double overtime to eventual state champion Verona in the state semifinals. Hudson bested Chi-Hi and Superior in the sectional finals in the last two years on its way to convincing state championships.

“There’s no question, this is a very, very difficult section with some great teams and regardless of who ends up where in the seeding or the standings, it’s a new season," Collins said of the sectional. "I know last year we thought we had a trip there and we didn’t even get close. You’ve got to play every game like it’s your first game and get excited about it.”

Eau Claire Memorial has a bye into the regional finals where the Old Abes will host either Tomah/Sparta or Wisconsin Rapids next Thursday at Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire. Chi-Hi is a No. 5 seed and will welcome No. 12 Ashland (13-8-1) to Chippewa Area Ice Arena in Tuesday's regional semifinals. The winner will move on to face either No. 4 Hudson or No. 13 Merrill in the regional finals later in the week.

“We call it ‘The Gauntlet’, that’s for sure," Parker said of the sectional. "You can go all the way down to (No. 6 seed) Wausau West is playing well now. So there’s six (or) seven pretty powerful teams that can win at any particular night. This is a tough game tonight but that’s what you’re going to see. This is where you’re going to be. We just got to find a way to protect our goalie a little better and we gotta get a few more pucks in the net.”

Chi-Hi honored seniors Ezra Lindstrom, Jack Bowe and Post during Thursday's regular season finale. The Cardinals came into the season with a relatively young roster but have fared well while gaining experience. Chi-Hi has hit some struggles in closing the season with losses in six of its final nine games, but Parker believes his team's best hockey is yet to come. He also believes the sting of Thursday's defeat to the state-ranked Old Abes could be what his team needs to help gain motivation to get to the next level.

The Cardinals will get the chance to prove their coach right against the Oredockers on Tuesday night.

“We’re a good team and we’ve just got to put it all together," Parker said. "We will be a good team I believe on Tuesday night.”