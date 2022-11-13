Prep Boys Hockey Preview: Young, talented Chi-Hi squad to be tested with challenging schedule

The Chi-Hi boys hockey team enters this season in a different spot than in previous years.

The Cardinals have a younger but talented roster to start the year as opposed to the more senior-heavy lineups of the last several years that helped the program reach sectionals and the state tournament.

Scott Parker starts his 36th year as the head coach for the Cardinals, and this year’s lineup will have many younger faces — but players with the talent to compete.

“I think that we’re looking at three lines, and in high school hockey that’s really hard to find,” Parker said. “Sometimes you just have one line and you get through and hope the other guys can stay even. But we’re looking at three pretty even lines — we’re looking at five defensemen that are not up to speed yet, we lost a lot of guys from last year. So we think we’ve got a pretty good group of guys here.”

Forward Jack Bowe had 21 goals and eight assists last year in earning All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention honors and is the team’s captain this year. Forwards Mason Johnson (11 goals, 16 assists), Jackson Hoem (12 goals, 11 assists), Drew Bowe (five goals, 10 assists), Ezra Lindstrom (four goals, six assists), Reid Post (five assists) and Jackson LeMay (one assist) are the core of the returning scoring. They’ll be joined by Bret Carlson and Carter Bowe as a part of that deep group. Johnson and Hoem are assistant captains for the team.

Defensemen Jackson Bohland (three goals, 13 assists) and Cayden Swoboda (one goal, five assists) logged plenty of ice time as underclassmen on the back line and will be joined by Brett Krista, Sam Hebert and Gus Thorp in making up the defensemen pairings.

In net, the Cardinals will have new goaltenders after the graduation of Bridger Fixmer and Zach LeMay. The team has had consistently strong play in net in recent years from Fixmer and LeMay, and now Derek Strong and Ethan Normand are contenders to play between the pipes.

“We know that we’ve got some work cut out, and we’re looking forward to the challenge,” Parker said. “Right now Derek Strong is the frontrunner for the job, and we believe he is up to the task.”

Bowe, Post and Lindstrom are the lone seniors on this year’s team, a group that will cut its teeth against one of the toughest schedules in the state. The Big Rivers Conference offers two reigning state champions with Hudson (Division 1) and Rice Lake (Division 2) to go with a beefed up nonconference slate that was one of the most challenging in Wisconsin last season.

Chi-Hi will face all four of last season’s Division 1 state qualifiers with two matchups against Hudson and Madison Edgewood to go with meetings against the University School of Milwaukee and Green Bay Notre Dame. Perennial powers Verona and Fond du Lac are also a part of the team’s 24-game regular season schedule.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” Parker said. “It’s something that literally you hear coaches say one day at a time. This is something that we’re going to have to preach. Literally work to get better every day. We lose a lot of seniors, we lose a lot of leadership. But we’ve got some skilled guys here.”

The program has also had some change in its coaching ranks with longtime assistant coach Scott Sikkink moving on and former UW-Eau Claire assistant coach Bob Thorp and Blugold player Austin Redders joining the staff.

The Cardinals will jump in head first by welcoming Verona (Nov. 25) and Madison Edgewood (Nov. 26) to Chippewa Area Ice Arena before early-season tests against Hudson (Dec. 1), Rice Lake (Dec. 8), Fond du Lac (Dec. 9) and the University School of Milwaukee (Dec. 10).

Chi-Hi lost to Verona, Edgewood at Hudson to open the season last year and with many of the same teams at the start of the schedule again this winter, Parker and his team know the importance of starting stronger.

“When I look at the way we started last year, we definitely weren’t ready,” Parker said. “We went down to Madison and did not fare well in either game. So right out of the blocks we are talking about that. We’re getting ourselves mentally prepared for that first game, and it’s going to be tough. I think as long as we understand that — there’s going to be no cakewalks — we’re going to be just fine.”

The Cardinal program has advanced to sectionals or further in each of the last eight seasons, including a trip to the Division 1 state tournament in 2020.

Chi-Hi has a young roster, but it isn’t a lineup new to hockey. Many of those players are on the ice throughout the year and have already shown the ability to play at a high level in Cardinal red, white and black.

“We return some players that have played some good hockey for us,” Parker said.

Schedule Date Opponent Nov. 25 Verona Nov. 26 Madison Edgewood Nov. 29 at River Falls Dec. 1 at Hudson Dec. 8 Rice Lake Dec. 9 at Fond du Lac Dec. 10 at University School of Milwaukee Dec. 15 at Eau Claire North Dec. 22 Wausau West Dec. 28 vs Madison Edgewood (Ashwaubenon) Dec. 29 vs St. Mary's Springs (Ashwaubenon) Dec. 30 vs Green Bay Notre Dame (Ashwaubenon) Jan. 3 Menomonie Jan. 5 New Richmond Jan. 10 at Eau Claire Memorial Jan. 12 River Falls Jan. 17 Superior Jan. 19 Hudson Jan. 24 at Rice Lake Jan. 28 at Stevens Point Jan. 31 Eau Claire North Feb. 2 at Menomonie Feb. 7 at New Richmond Feb. 9 Eau Claire Memorial