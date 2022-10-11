Prep Boys Soccer: Chi-Hi's offense coming to life late in season

It's taken a little bit of time, but the Chi-Hi boys soccer team's offense is starting to find its spark.

The Cardinals scored a season-high seven goals on Tuesday evening in a 7-2 Big Rivers Conference victory over Menomonie at Dorais Field.

Ethan Faschingbauer led the scoring barrage with a hat trick while Colby Stoll scored twice and JJ Bowe and Grant Von Haden each scored in the win for Chi-Hi (4-13-1, 4-6-0).

“It was great," Chi-Hi coach Al Ali said of the scoring output. "We’ve been putting a lot of work in on focusing on changing our approach when we’re trying to shoot and things like that. It’s starting to come in a little bit later in the season than we would’ve liked but you can start seeing that change happening and now that we’re starting to see that come through we’re starting to at least score a little bit more.”

Bowe broke the seal for the Cardinals less than nine minutes into the game on an assist from Liam Dewitz before Stoll found the back of the net at 14 minutes and one second. Menomonie got on the board later in the half when Tucker Bird scored the first of his two goals, lofting a ball high and just over the arms of goalkeeper Mitchell Schroetter.

Faschingbauer came to life late with his first two goals in the final four minutes. Goal number one came on a run at 36:37 before his second one on an assist from Bowe at 39:36 helped the Cards take a 4-1 lead into halftime. The junior forward Faschingbauer also scored the first goal of the second half with help from Colby Stoll to extend the lead. Like his older siblings Jordan, Jason and Sydney before him, Faschingbauer has made an impact on the pitch for a Chi-Hi soccer program.

“I got the pleasure of being around all of them. They’re all great kids, they all did a lot of special things here (and) all-around I think he’s the best one," Ali said of Ethan. "He has the highest potential ceiling, he might be the fastest one and out of all of them he’s the one that wants to go out and score goals and you can see it out there. He’s really working hard to try to make a difference for us.”

Von Haden cleaned up a Fashingbauer ball at the 74:36 mark and Stoll added a goal less than two minutes later as Chi-Hi won for the second time in three games after beating Rice Lake 4-1 last Tuesday.

Bird netted his second goal of the game at 68:55 for the Mustangs (0-17-0, 0-10-0).

Laye Diallo made three saves in net and Schroetter stopped two shots for the Cards. Tuesday's win marked the third time in seven games the Cardinals have scored at least fours goals after doing so just once in their first 11 games.

Chi-Hi honored seniors Anthony Soberano, Riley Turner, Nolan Christie, Francesco Mura, Solomon Mason, Laye Diallo, Connor Bartos and Bowe during Tuesday's win and the Cardinals went out a winner in the team's final home game.

The Cardinals close the regular season at Tomah on Thursday in a nonconference matchup before starting the Division 1 playoffs as an eight seed on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at top-seeded Hudson.

“It’s going to be another one for us to keep working on those things and hopefully we can put some stuff together and shock Hudson on Tuesday," Ali said.