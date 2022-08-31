Prep Boys Soccer: More experienced McDonell/Eau Claire Regis squad off to strong start

Things are looking up early in the season for the McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys soccer team.

Excitement, numbers and victories are all on the rise early this fall for the Saints and sixth-year coach Joe Cash.

McDonell/Eau Claire Regis is off to a 4-0 start with early-season victories over Somerset, Cumberland, Nekoosa and Wausau Newman, already eclipsing its win total from a season ago. The Saints had zero seniors on the roster a season ago and not only return a group that more experienced, but one with more players overall as the team expects to have around 20 players this fall after having as many as 15 in 2021.

“It’s a huge jump, especially at this level,” Cash said of the growing numbers.

Alex Erickson, Nate Pearson, Sammy Duque, Eli Henriksen, Alessio Komro and Zach Laber are the team’s most experienced returners, while senior Jarin Payne joins the team for the first time and has shown his ability early. Payne has a team-high seven goals through four games, with Laber scoring twice and Antonio Komro scoring once.

“I think we’ve got seniors this season so that’s different. So we’ve got some leadership. And I think it goes back to this group really plays well together. They get along. It’s almost like they like each other,” Cash said with a smile.

Erickson and the Saints’ defense has been steady early on, allowing just one goal in the opening win over Somerset with shutout victories in each of the last three games.

McDonell/Eau Claire Regis has eight seniors on the team this year, but Cash said the initiative and leadership he’s seeing isn’t just coming from those seniors, but players from all classes.

“I think the key takeaway is we have leadership throughout,” Cash said. “It just becomes a matter of if we can harness that, get our timing right and peak at the right time.”

McDonell/Regis plays an independent schedule as it is not affiliated with a conference. Three of the team’s first four games were at home, but beginning Thursday the Saints will play a road-heavy schedule for the next few weeks. Starting at Black River Falls on Thursday, McDonell/Regis plays at Eau Claire Immanuel (Sept. 6), Arcadia (Sept. 10), Wausau Newman (Sept. 17) and Marshfield Columbus (Sept. 20) with one home game mixed in against Arcadia on Sept. 13.

Further down the line, the Saints host Tomah (Sept. 22), Altoona (Oct. 11) and La Crosse Aquinas (Oct. 13) near the end of the regular season.

“We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves,” Cash said. “One game at a time right now and focus on the present and get better for the future.”

Cash helped lead the Saints to the Division 4 state tournament in his first season leading the program in 2018. And while the team has a long way to go to reach that bar again, he’s encouraged with what the team has shown in the early going.

“I don’t think it gets said enough, regardless of results I’m tremendously proud of this group as a whole,” Cash said. “They’re a really good group, a lot of fun to be around and coach. I’m very fortunate to be a part of this team.”