Prep Boys Soccer Preview: Chi-Hi eager to keep moving up Big Rivers ladder

The Chi-Hi boys soccer team has been building in recent years.

The Cardinals and fourth-year coach Al Ali have seen improvement throughout the program in recent years and want to continue with that again this fall.

Chi-Hi posted a 7-10-1 record in 2021 and even with some graduations will look to continue the program's upward accent in the Big Rivers Conference.

“They’re motivated," Ali said of his team. "They’re working pretty hard every day because they want to continue the growth that they had and I think the other thing is we have some pieces here that are going to take us and some of the other teams by surprise a little bit.”

Starting midfielder Colby Stoll returns after scoring three goals and assisting on three others in 2021. Striker Gubgnit Mason had three goals and two assists and starting winger Ethan Faschingbauer returns following a season with two goals and two assists.

Center backs Nolan Christie and Solomon Mason are back after registering 185 and 103 defenses, respectively, along the Cardinal defense. Freshman forward Grant Von Haden could add some scoring punch to the lineup of a team that plenty of chemistry together with years of experience playing together.

“The big thing is are they picking up on the things that we’re trying to do," Ali said of the team's early work. "We’ve been working on some tactical strategies that we’re trying to work on and off throughout the games or periodically and then some other fundamental things and it’s are they picking them up and improving on them every day because those are the things that are going to help us push for where we want to be at the end of the year.”

Chi-Hi opened the season on Tuesday with a 3-1 loss at Onalaska. JJ Bowe scored a goal on an assist from Stoll while Laye Diallo and Mitchell Schroetter teamed up for six saves in goal as the Hilltoppers pulled away late.

“Really you look at it we outplayed Onalaska for about 60 minutes and we probably created more opportunities than they did," Ali said. "We probably had possession more than they did. But then they were physical and they were quick and eventually we started running out of gas and we had a couple guys start going down with cramps because it was a pretty humid day that day and so when we played a good 15 minutes of the last 20 without 2-3 of our core guys.”

Chi-Hi finished sixth out of eight teams in the final conference standings a season ago. This fall Ali said the team wants to finish in the top four — allowing the team to play in the upper half of the league's end-of-season tournament — and host a playoff game, something the Cardinals have not done in many years.

After hosting Superior on Saturday at Dorais Field, the Cardinals play at Wisconsin Rapids next Tuesday before opening Big Rivers play at home versus Hudson on Thursday. Following Labor Day, the Cardinals welcome Arcadia on Sept. 6, play at Rice Lake on Sept. 8 and host Wausau West in a matinee on Sept. 10.

Chi-Hi won one game in 2018 before improving to two wins in Ali's first year of 2019. Another two-win campaign in a COVID-19 shortened 2020 season gave way to last year's seven-win effort.

“We’re out here trying to show that – and I think the boys started doing a good job of that last year – is we’re not what we were for the last few years," Ali said. "You’re not going to come and see us on the scoresheet and think we’re going to be a pushover. We’re not going to let you push us around. We’re going to battle with you for the entire game.”