Prep Boys Soccer: Second-half lead gets away from Chi-Hi in loss to Arcadia

The Chi-Hi boys soccer team is learning some tough lessons early on in the season.

The Cardinals gave up two goals less than two minutes apart in a 2-1 defeat to Arcadia on Tuesday evening at Dorais Field.

Chi-Hi (0-5) grabbed the lead in the 58th minute on Gubgnit Mason's goal, finally knocking one home for the Cardinals after the team had many chances. But Arcadia (4-2) responded less than five minutes later to tie the game before adding a goal soon after to take the lead for good.

Tuesday's tough finish was a familiar sight for the Cardinals so far this season. Chi-Hi has played competitively in four of its first five games, but coach Al Ali said late breakdowns have cost the team chances at victories such as Tuesday.

“They got back in and fought after we gave up that second one but same old story for us," Ali said. "We’re giving up goals in the last 20 minutes of the game.”

Mason was the first Cardinal to take advantage of several opportunities near the Raider goal when he scored 58 minutes and 40 seconds into the contest. Prior to that both teams had played back and forth with many chances but were held scoreless.

Following Mason's goal, Arcadia came back when Kenny Vasquez-Sandoval tied the game at 63:37 and the Raiders kept the momentum going when Andree Gonzalez-Lawrence scored at 64:55 to quickly flip the script.

“We should’ve poked a couple of them in and that’s been the other issue," Ali said. "It’s not that we’re not creating chances. We’re just not capitalizing on any of our opportunities and other teams they’re punishing us for our mistakes. That’s the story of the season right now.”

Chi-Hi started the season with nonconference losses to Onalaska (3-1), Superior (6-3) and Wisconsin Rapids (3-0) before suffering a 7-0 defeat to Hudson to start Big Rivers play last Thursday.

The challenge right now is for the Cardinals to put together a full 80 minutes of high-level play, instead of playing well for most of the game.

“That’s basically what’s happened for us. We’ve just had these lapses where teams have scored in buckets on us," Ali said. "We’ve got to close down some of those things and clean it up and the big thing is I’ve got to get us better prepared to do that. I’m going to have to keep working on things and get them ready to fix those things.”

Chi-Hi returns to Big Rivers play on Thursday in Rice Lake before hosting Wausau West on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Dorais Field in a nonconference matinee.