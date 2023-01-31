Prep Boys Swimming: Chi-Hi seniors lead by example as final season hits homestretch

The seniors on the Chi-Hi boys swim team want to help the program grow.

Even if the four final-year swimmers won't be around to fully be able to utilize the result of their work.

Brody Sorenson, Rowan Rineck, Noah Duex and Esubalew Mason have prioritized fun and camaraderie as their main goals as seniors for this year's team. The quartet was honored as a part of the team's senior night on Tuesday as the Cardinals fell in a Big Rivers dual to Eau Claire 107-60 at Chippewa Falls Middle School pool.

Rineck earned a victory in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.87 seconds while Erik Petrowski swam to first place in the 100 butterfly in 58.52.

Tuesday's meet was the penultimate home event of the careers for the seniors, who will also get the chance to compete in their pool one more time when Chi-Hi hosts the Big Rivers Conference meet on Saturday.

“I definitely think this year has snuck up on us," Rineck said. "All of a sudden conference is a week away and I felt like yesterday we were getting ready. We have definitely been picking up gears, picking up yards.”

The four-swimmer senior group is a rarity for the program with Chi-Hi co-coach Eric Olson saying it's the team's largest in several years. The roster for the Cardinals is small, but growing. Six freshmen swimmers have helped move the total number above a dozen and the seniors want to see that number continue to climb. So they're trying to foster an environment of friendship and togetherness to help make the swim team a place to be. With larger numbers in the middle school program, Rineck is hopeful the high school team will have more competitors in the coming year. The seniors are also hopeful they're setting an example the younger swimmers can follow.

“Before the season started we all went up to the Y(MCA), they have a pool up there and we swam together for captain’s practices," Mason said. "We started early and down the line we want to get more people more together and form the next generation since we’re seniors and we’re leaving.”

Rineck was also second in the 50 freestyle and Jackson Blake was runner-up in the 500 freestyle. The 200 freestyle team of Rineck, Mason, Duex and Petrowski teamed up to finish second as well.

Swimming may be a sport of individuals, but Rineck said its close-knit nature also means chemistry is vital as a team sport. The team spends countless hours bonding in and out of the pool, logging yards with the intensity of the training picking up later in the season to ideally be feeling in top form by the most important time of the season.

That time has arrived and for the seniors it will be the last time build up for this big finish. In addition to the physical work, the team has been working on its mental approach and trying to keep a positive and energetic mindset.

“I would say in the pool it’s 60 percent working and 40 percent mental," Rineck said. "If you go in thinking you’re going to do bad, you’re going to do bad. If you go in thinking you’re going to do good, you’ll do good.”

That physical and mental training has built to a crescendo and this week starts go-time for the Cardinals. Following Saturday's conference meet, the Cardinals will compete for a spot at the Division 1 state championships with sectionals on Feb. 11 in Hudson.

IN PHOTOS: Chi-Hi boys swimming hosts Eau Claire Alliance 1-31-23 Eau Claire Alliance at Chi-Hi boys swimming 1-31-23 Eau Claire Alliance at Chi-Hi boys swimming 1-31-23 Eau Claire Alliance at Chi-Hi boys swimming 1-31-23 Eau Claire Alliance at Chi-Hi boys swimming 1-31-23 Eau Claire Alliance at Chi-Hi boys swimming 1-31-23 Eau Claire Alliance at Chi-Hi boys swimming 1-31-23 Eau Claire Alliance at Chi-Hi boys swimming 1-31-23 Eau Claire Alliance at Chi-Hi boys swimming 1-31-23 Eau Claire Alliance at Chi-Hi boys swimming 1-31-23 Eau Claire Alliance at Chi-Hi boys swimming 1-31-23 Eau Claire Alliance at Chi-Hi boys swimming 1-31-23 Eau Claire Alliance at Chi-Hi boys swimming 1-31-23 Eau Claire Alliance at Chi-Hi boys swimming 1-31-23 Eau Claire Alliance at Chi-Hi boys swimming 1-31-23 Eau Claire Alliance at Chi-Hi boys swimming 1-31-23 Eau Claire Alliance at Chi-Hi boys swimming 1-31-23 Eau Claire Alliance at Chi-Hi boys swimming 1-31-23 Eau Claire Alliance at Chi-Hi boys swimming 1-31-23 Eau Claire Alliance at Chi-Hi boys swimming 1-31-23 Eau Claire Alliance at Chi-Hi boys swimming 1-31-23 Eau Claire Alliance at Chi-Hi boys swimming 1-31-23 Eau Claire Alliance at Chi-Hi boys swimming 1-31-23