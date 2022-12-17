Prep Boys Swimming: Chi-Hi's Petrowski takes fourth in two events at Santa Claus invitational

EAU CLAIRE — The Chi-Hi boys swim team was hit with a bit of an impromptu vacation earlier this week.

But in the team's first action in the pool since Tuesday, the Cardinals fared with many strong finishes at Saturday's Santa Claus invitational hosted at Eau Claire North.

Erik Petrowski swam to a pair of fourth-place finishes to lead Chi-Hi, who last was in the pool four days ago in a Big Rivers Conference dual in Rice Lake. But with several days of winter weather canceling schools and impacting the team's ability to practice, the Cardinals jumped in Saturday and if they were rusty the team didn't show it.

Petrowski took fourth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58.98 seconds as River Falls' Taylor Matter won in 55.35. The junior was also fourth in the 500 freestyle in 5:35.73 as Stevens Point's Konnor Pilger dominated the event as the senior won in 4:56.62. Petrowski has been on the comeback trail from an ankle injury and is still limited in what he can do. But he's made strides and after spending much of his career focusing on sprints is making an impact in longer races.

“He’s trying to make wise decisions on what he can do at this point because he’s still struggling with pushing off the blocks on the sprints so he’s been doing more of the distance things," Chi-Hi co-coach Eric Olson said of Petrowski.

Rowan Rinick, Subie Mason and Noah Duex teamed up with Petrowski to finish fifth in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:42.88 as the D.C. Everest team of Camden Barwick, Keaton Barwick, Blake Beatty and David Mayer won in 1:28.13. Another relay finished near the front as the 400 freestyle team of Jackson Simonson, Brody Sorenson, Ashton Zwiefelhofer and Jackson Blake was sixth in 4:43.46.

Rinick also had success individually in taking seventh in the 100 freestyle (54.18) and eighth in the 50 freestyle (24.67).

“I think everybody did really good today," Rineck said. "Everybody dropped a lot of time.”

The Cardinals have spent much of the first month of the season trying to decipher who fits best within the lineup. Chi-Hi has a smaller roster than most, but Rinick doesn't believe that should keep the team from finding success. The senior pointed to D.C. Everest as an example as the Evergreens (249 points) finished second to the Eau Claire Alliance (280) in team scoring despite having less than a dozen swimmers.

Instead Rinick said it is about how much work a team is willing to put in to improve and finish well. The Cardinals have a large group of younger swimmers on the roster and for them the early part of the season has been as much about learning the ins and outs as it has been laying down fast times.

“In the beginning it was a learning curve," Rinick said of the youngsters. "Everybody was Point A to Point B and they didn’t know how to do flip turns. But now they’re starting to improve, they’re getting the flip turns down and they’re definitely improving so much since they began. It’s awesome to see them grow as a swimmer.”

As a team Chi-Hi was seventh with 75 points.

The Cardinals now hit a lull in their schedule just one meet in the next few weeks — an invite in Baraboo on Dec. 29. Chi-Hi jumps back into Big Rivers dual action on the new year with home matchups against Menomonie on Dec. 12 and Eau Claire on Jan. 19 before returning to Eau Claire North for another invite on Jan. 21.

That means more time to fine tune skills with a better understanding of how each swimmer may ultimately fit into the puzzle.

“We’re finding out as the season goes on where things we need to work on (are) and through these practices the last couple weeks it’s been great because now we’re finding out," Olson said. "When we came into the season we just didn’t know but now we know what each guy needs to work on.”

