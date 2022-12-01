Prep Boys Swimming Preview: Chi-Hi brings familiar, growing roster to pool

Familiar faces are everywhere this season for the Chi-Hi boys swimming team — even among those joining the program.

The Cardinals bring back the majority of the roster from a small but talented team a season ago and bring back a familiar face to help with the return of former swimmer Matthew Blake as a co-head coach.

Blake joins with previous head coach Eric Olson to run the show for the Cardinals in the pool this winter.

Both Blake and Olson will have a lineup of experienced swimmers to lead while six new swimmers, including five freshmen, join the program. The five freshmen are the largest in a single class during Olson’s tenure. Last year the team had 11 total swimmers in the program.

“I think it’s a solid overall team,” Olson said. “I think for us we have a pretty good sized freshmen class.”

Erik Petrowski, Rowan Rineck and Noah Duex return after teaming up with now graduated Ryan Beranek to finish five in the 200-yard medley relay at sectionals a season ago. Petrowski was also fifth in the 50 freestyle and sixth in the 100 freestyle at sectionals while he and Rineck were part of the team’s sixth-place finishing 400 freestyle relay on the same day.

Still with lower numbers, winning duals and invitationals will be difficult for the Cardinals. But the team still has the talent to finish highly in several events along the way.

Chi-Hi opened the season at the D.C. Everest pentathlon on Nov. 22 and Olson was impressed with how his team’s younger swimmers competed in all of the events. Olson said generally younger swimmers are not always prepared for the variety of events and strokes.

“It’s a numbers game and when you’re going up against a team that’s bigger they’re automatically going to get points but the guys found out (at D.C. Everest) that they are very competitive and are going to swim well when the real season gets started,” Olson said.

The Cardinals have had some down time since their first meet to continue to build up as the program prepares to host its annual Chi-Hi invitational on Saturday at Chippewa Falls Middle School.

“We’re trying to get that base set these first couple weeks and once the guys feel comfortable in the water, understand our procedure and how Matt and I are working things and then we’ll be able to start pushing them harder and start building up to the (main) part of the season,” Olson said.

Blake rejoins the Chi-Hi program after graduating in 2019. As a swimmer with the Cardinals, Blake helped the 200 freestyle relay team reach state in 2019. He returned to the area this fall when he accepted a teaching position at the middle school and wanted to get back involved with his old program. Blake reached out to Olson and they agreed to lead the program as co-coaches with Blake looking at taking it over in the future.

The familiarity between the two has made for a ‘very smooth’ working relationship as both understand what they want to achieve and how to go about getting there.

“I think it’s been cool seeing the upperclassmen seeing as how we do have five freshmen, they’re taking them under their wing and showing them how a meet works and what the procedures are, getting them warmed up,” Blake said. “That’s been cool to see them showing the Chippewa way and how we do things around here.”

Schedule Date Opponent Nov. 22 at D.C. Everest Dec. 3 Chi-Hi invite Dec. 8 at River Falls Dec. 13 at Rice Lake Dec. 17 at Eau Claire North/Memorial Dec. 29 at Baraboo Jan. 12 Menomonie Jan. 19 Eau Claire North/Memorial Jan. 21 at Eau Claire North/Memorial Jan. 24 at Hudson Feb. 4 BRC championships (Chi-Hi)