EAU CLAIRE — Tennis hasn't necessarily been a life-long pursuit for several members of the Chi-Hi boys tennis team.

But those athletes finding fulfillment in their first go-around with the sport at the varsity level this spring.

Juniors Jack Hediger and Aiden Wickland and sophomore Eric Andreo are the lone members of the 12-athlete team to suit up for the Cardinals in 2022. The rest are newcomers, both to the team and to the sport in general at a competitive level.

That's made for a sharp learning curve but one that's paved with work ethic and a passion to improve.

“They’re athletic for sure. They’re willing to put in the work," Chi-Hi coach Stephanie Linzmeier said of the newcomers. "They’re really eager to learn. They jive really well together, which is really nice and they’re just excited to try something new.”

Senior Esubalew Mason is playing tennis for the first time after spending his falls on the football team and winters in the pool with the swim squad. What is Mason's previous experience with the sport? He took lessons as an eight year old but other than that not much. But he and another first timer Colby Stoll wanted to try something knew and felt tennis would be a sport that is both fun and one they could compete in. Those two are Chi-Hi's top doubles team this year.

Junior Gubgnit Mason joins Stoll and senior Laye Diallo on the soccer team in the fall and are giving tennis a go for the first time this spring.

“I think a lot of it is pretty new but agility for soccer, being able to move around probably helps out in tennis a little bit," Gubgnit Mason said.

The Cardinals fell at Eau Claire North on Monday afternoon in a Big Rivers dual. Mason and Stoll fell in their No. 1 doubles matchup 0-6, 2-6 while the No. 2 team of Hediger and Gubgnit Mason was bested 1-6, 0-6.

Hediger is a rare multi-year varsity player for the Cardinals and said have a good time has been the team's main goal so far.

“You kinda just come out to have fun," Hediger said. "At this point its midway through the season, we’ve still got conference tournament coming up and then sectionals so we’re just going to do whatever we can – practice outside of school and outside of coach. It should be fun.”

With so many players trying to find what works on the tennis court, some bumps were expected. But Linzmeier said the team has been rolling with whatever comes its way — be it challenging weather that has forced the postponement and cancellation of many meets or the challenging competition the Big Rivers provides.

“They’re working hard every day and playing with the weather. They’re excited to be here, they’re a good group of kids," Linzmeier said. "We’ve had a lot of good compliments from other teams as far as sportsmanship or showing good potential knowing we’re a younger team.”

Diallo and sophomore Avery Sye fell in their No. 3 doubles matchup 0-6, 1-6.

Jackson Blake holds down the No. 1 singles spot for the Cardinals and is another first timer this spring that spends his winters in the pool. He fell to Eau Claire North's Logan Carroll 2-6, 1-6 while Wickland lost his No. 2 singles matchup 0-6, 0-6. Andreo was bested at No. 3 singles 0-6, 1-6 and freshman Eli Moe fell 2-6, 2-6 at No. 4 singles.

Sophomore Josh Lange and freshman Robert Mercier teamed up for the team's junior varsity No. 4 doubles team to round out the roster. With just two seniors on the team (Esubalew Mason and Diallo), improvement shown could help the team not just the rest of the season but in the future as well.

“I think it’s just getting better than what we were when we started," Stoll said. "Not necessarily winning but doing better in the matches than you were before especially when we started our first matches being better than that.”

The lingering colder weather has back-loaded the Chi-Hi schedule with Monday's meet marking the first of four this week. Following Tuesday's home meet against Eau Claire Memorial, the Cardinals host Menomonie and Osceola on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Next week sees road matchups at River Falls (May 9) and Altoona (May 11) before hosting Amery on May 12. This year's Big Rivers Conference tournament is May 16 back at Eau Claire North. So much action means plenty of chances to play, but also to continue bonding and will also include after play trips to Kwik Trip to fill up on their favorite snacks.

“I feel like we get along well and that’s the biggest part of our team," Hediger said. "It’s fun. It’s a lot of fun.”

For a Chi-Hi boys tennis team that has struggled with overall player numbers in recent years, getting numbers back up is important. But so is having fun — something that has already led to athletes joining the team after the season began.

“I think because coaching goes so much more beyond wins and losses, knowing that this is just a really good group of guys and it restores your faith in humanity a little bit because they’re kind, they have a great heart, they’re courteous and respectful – which is something you don’t always often hear about or think about in today’s society with high schoolers so it’s really good to see this is a really good group of kids," Linzmeier said.

