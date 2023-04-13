The Chi-Hi boys tennis team does not have the largest roster of players.

But what the Cardinals do have, according to coach Stephanie Linzmeier, is an interesting mix of talent, all eager to make their mark at the varsity level.

Juniors Aiden Wickland and Jack Hediger and sophomore Eric Andreo are the main returners from a season ago. Andreo will compete at No. 2 singles while Wickland and Hediger will be a part of the team's doubles group.

Otherwise, the 10-athlete team has some new newer faces that will make a mark in singles or doubles play. Junior Jackson Blake will be the team's No. 1 singles player with Linzmeier referring to Blake as the team's most consistent player so far. Senior newcower Subie Mason has joined up with junior Colby Stoll as the team's top doubles pair, and freshman Eli Moe will slide into the No. 4 singles spot as the youngster learns the varsity ropes.

Senior Laye Diallo will see time at either singles or doubles while sophomores Avery Sye and Josh Lange also add to the doubles pairings as many of the newcomers come to the tennis court this spring from other sports like soccer, football and swimming.

“I’ve got a lot of new juniors and seniors, which is cool to see, trying something different," Linzmeier said. "I think they have the grit and perseverance for competing because a lot of them play other sports, too.”

With 10 players on the team, the Cardinals have just enough players to field a full varsity lineup with four singles players and six doubles players comprising three teams. Chi-Hi opened the season Tuesday with a 7-0 dual loss at La Crosse Logan. Mason and Stoll fell in No. 1 doubles action 0-6, 3-6, Wickland and Hediger teamed up in a 1-6, 0-6 No. 2 doubles defeat and Lange and Sye fell 1-6, 2-6 in No. 3 doubles competition.

Blake was competitive in a 0-6, 3-6 defeat at No. 1 singles, Diallo fell in No. 2 singles 1-6, 0-6 and Moe lost in straight sets at No. 3 with a forfeit at No. 4 singles. But the trip was a success for the Cardinals as Linzmeier could quickly see the chemistry for new team developing throughout the day.

“The camaraderie is very good," Linzmeier said. "(Tuesday) night doing such a long away meet, the camaraderie on the bus was really positive. So there was lots of good team bonding, a lot of them are friends outside of tennis, which is good. They’re starting to jive as a team, which is really good.”

With so many players at different points in their tennis skills, it's hard for Linzmeier to pick any sort of unified goal for the entire team. But if she had to, she said simply improving from start to finish would be it.

“When we do our mental performance training, it’s be better than you were yesterday," Linzmeier said of the team. "So growing quickly, adapting quickly. And from a coaching perspective, me understanding we have some individuals that are more of an upper varsity level and we have some of our new players that are more of a newer JV level. So blending those two is interesting but also keeping them separate enough to push challenge for what both groups need.”

Following Thursday's Big Rivers conference opening dual at home against New Richmond, the Cardinals are back in action next Thursday at Eau Claire North before hosting Altoona on Friday, April 21. Further down the line, the team has home duals with Hudson (April 27), Menomonie (May 4) and Amery (May 12) before the Big Rivers Conference tournament hosted by Eau Claire North on May 16. Sub-sectionals are also hosted in Eau Claire this year at the John & Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center on May 22.

The Cardinals may not have as large of a roster as many teams they will face this season, but their coach believes they have all the talent and drive needed to find victories.

“We’re going to compete this year," Linzmeier said. "We’re going to learn to compete this year, which is something I don’t think we’ve had in a couple years. So I think this is the year we’re going to start to compete.”