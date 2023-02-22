Breckin Burzynski and his family are easy to find in the Stanley-Boyd wrestling history books.

The junior is heading to state for a second time and continues to enhance an impressive legacy on the mat with family members that have donned the orange and black before him.

Burzynski (34-12) opens competition in Thursday evening’s Division 2 132-pound preliminaries at the Kohl Center versus Viroqua senior Ethan Dobbs (40-11) with the winner moving into Friday’s quarterfinals to meet Evansville’s Danny Heiser (52-2).

The state individual wrestling tournament is a familiar place for the Burzynski family. Breckin qualified for the Division 3 field at 126 last year, winning his opening matchup before being knocked out after two decision losses. His uncles Sam, Scott and Brad were all state qualifiers during their time with the program and his brother-in-law-to-be Ben Turner advanced to state for Stanley-Boyd in 2018.

Breckin’s uncle by marriage Greg Sonnentag was a two-time state champion for Cadott and now coaches Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe. He’s also related to the Wozniak family, which also had several state qualifiers.

Burzynski faced a brutal schedule of foes during the season, including several matchups with three-time Cadott state champion Brayden Sonnentag, and was ranked eighth in his weight class according to Wisconsin Grappler entring sectionls. Dobbs was an honorable mention.

Peaking at the right time

Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe junior Troy Duellman is making a return trip to the Division 3 tourney.

Duellman (28-6) opens up action at 145 on Thursday evening in the preliminaries versus Bonduel sophomore Colin Fischer (29-14). The junior was in and out of the lineup in the early part of the season due to injury but has been wrestling at his best at the right time entering state.

After starting the postseason with a regional championship, Duellman finished second at sectionals last Saturday in Edgar. He held a late lead on Clear Lake’s Tyler Sunday (52-2) before Sunday pulled out a tight 5-4 decision. Duellman has been close to knocking off Sunday on a few occasions, including at the Lakeland Conference tournament, where Sunday earned a 6-4 decision.

A season ago, Duellman advanced to state at 145, falling to Saint Croix Falls freshman Griffin Marko in the opening round as he finished his sophomore season with a 32-13 record and an All-Chippewa County first team selection.

The winner of Thursday’s Duellman/Fischer matchup advances to meet Cedar Grove-Belgium senior Mason Hoopman (45-4) in Friday’s quarterfinals. Duellman was ranked sixth by Wisconsin Grappler, and Fischer was an honorable mention.

The next step

Thorp/Owen-Withee senior Nathan Zarins is at the Division 3 tournament for the first time.

Zarins (27-2) will hit the mat in the 285 opening round on Thursday night against fellow senior Diego Brandt (27-12) of Random Lake. Zarins advanced to state by taking second at sectionals as he won three of his four matches on the day. He moved into the finals with a decision and pin win before a tight 2-1 decision loss for first versus Phillips’ Brandon Sommers.

Last year, Zarins’ season ended at sectionals after winning a regional title. Zarins won his opening match before a pair of pinfall losses ended his junior campaign.

The Zarins/Brandt winner moves into Friday’s quarterfinals to meet Fennimore junior Evan Gratz (40-4). Zarins was ranked eighth in the Wisconsin Grappler rankings.

