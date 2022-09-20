Prep Cross Country: Cadott's Weir runs to victory at home invitational

CADOTT — Peter Weir scored a victory on his home course on Tuesday, winning the boys race at the Cadott cross country invitational at Whispering Pines Golf Course.

Weir won the race with a time of 17 minutes, 35.6 seconds to beat out Clear Lake's Derek Kreier (17:57.8) for the top spot.

The senior Weir took the lead from Kreier on the back half of the race and pulled away to the win.

“I just got lucky," Weir said. "I was giving up halfway through the race in third place and top runner goes out, the other’s ten steps ahead of me. I figure I better give it a shot I suppose.”

Weir capped last season by taking 49th place at the Division 3 state cross country championships in Wisconsin Rapids. Tuesday's race carried some postseason impact for all the runners in the field. Whispering Pines will also host next month's Division 3 sectionals, so Weir and all the runners got an early look at what the course will have to offer when a berth for the state championships is on the line.

“It’s especially big to me to be able to come out and win this meet because we’re going to be running here at sectionals," Weir said. "It just gives me an idea of the whole field and what to do.”

The vast majority of schools competing at next month's sectional were at Tuesday's meet, which was contested under warm and sunny weather in the 80s with some wet spots on the course after some overnight rain. Even for a veteran like Weir, the course offered sneaky elevation changes and he had to remind himself not to go out so hard at the start of the race before it ultimately came to him.

As a team Cadott finished seventh out of 13 with a score of 186, followed by Saibyn Will (44th), Ewan Weir (51st), Dawson Webster (63rd) and Will Morgal (69th) for a team their senior leader believes will surprise down the stretch. The senior Weir is also spending his fall as a place kicker for the Hornets football team and said he needs to do more of what he did on Tuesday to make a return trip to state.

“Just gotta win," Weir said, "pack on more miles and try and be in the best shape I can be.”

The McDonell boys won the team championship with 58, well in front of Glenwood City (114) and Unity (132) at the front of the pack. Senior Paul Pfeifer led the charge by taking fourth in 18:33.5 with Harrison Bullard (14th), Cooper Mittermeyer (15th), Corbin Holm (19th) and Andrew Thaler (21st) also finishing near the front as a part of the strong effort.

“It was pretty business as usual, Pfeifer said of his race. "It’s hard not to go out too hard but in the heat like this it was pretty good, honestly I’d say.”

Like Weir, Pfeifer said Tuesday's race will provide valuable knowledge for sectionals as the Macks will aim to advance to state as a team for the 10th time in 11 years.

“Just keep doing what we’re doing and hopefully it all comes together," Pfeifer said.

Stanley-Boyd was fifth as a team with a 161, just missing out on Fall Creek (158) in fourth. Breckin Burzynski ran strong near the front for the Orioles by taking eight place in 18:58.3. Zachary Haas (23rd), Lukas Milas (31st), Candin Yeager (62nd) and Nic Schmelzer (73rd) rounded out the Oriole scorers.

New Auburn finished in 13th (429) with Easton Rust (81st), Oliver Cody (112nd), Aiden Ringer (124th), Cole Pederson (132nd) and Brodie Traaseth (135th) scoring. Alex Dixon finished 96th for Cornell/Lake Holcombe, which ran incomplete.

Thorp/Gilman's Shaylie Zarza finished second to Fall Creek's Jenna Anders in the girls race. The sophomore Zarza timed in at 20:39.0 with Anders winning in 20:24.8.

As a team the host Hornets took third with a 109 behind Durand (87) and Cadott (109). Freshman Iszy Sonnentag was 19th to lead the Hornets, followed closely by Jaycee Stephens (20th), Josie Roth (21st), Lyla Weggen (33rd) and Cortney Weggen (41st). Thorp/Gilman was 10th (194) as a team with Emma Mohr (51st), Cera Philson (55th), Pepper Rae Werner (71st) and Rachel Boehlke (80th) as the other scorers.

McDonell finished 12th in team scoring with a 311 as Christie Abbe (64th), Yuzuki Kobayashi (69th), Eva Bushman (81st), Megan Hanson (90th) and Olivia Clark (99th) were fastest for the Macks.

Stanley-Boyd ran incomplete with Janelle Schesel fast at the front in seventh with a time of 22:34.3. Adyson Gustafson (17th), Alexa Liszewski (50th) and Jennifer Boyea (104th) were the other Stanley-Boyd finishers. Emma Wright was 73rd as the lone runner for Cornell/Lake Holcombe.