Prep Cross Country: Chi-Hi's Cihasky continues breakthrough season by taking second at home invitational

An opportunity has been there for the taking.

So Benjamin Cihasky has done just that.

The Chi-Hi junior has taken his game to a new level on the cross country course this fall, showing his skills again on Tuesday as he finished in second place to lead the Cardinals at their home invitational at Lake Wissota Golf Course.

Cihasky has consistently been the team's top boys runner so far this fall, taking a step forward after the team lost several talented runners to graduation a season ago.

“He’s kind of taking that leadership role, he’s done a really good job with it," Chi-Hi coach Karen Swanson said of Cihasky. "He’s really positive and gets after it in workouts. He’s a very coachable kid.”

Cihasky timed in at 17 minutes, 3 seconds to finish runner-up to Menomonie's Connor Norby (16:41.9) at the front of the pack.

The front of the field has been a familiar place for Cihasky so far. He has finished 10th or better in four of his five races so far this fall. Tuesday's second place is his best effort of the season to go with a fourth at the River Falls Extreme Meet to start the season on Aug. 25 and a fourth at Rice Lake on Sept. 13.

Lukas Wagner and Ryan Beranek were the leaders for the Cardinals a season ago with Wagner advancing to the Division 1 state championships and Beranek just missing state after taking 15th at sectionals. But with both Wagner and Beranek graduating, that left a spot as the lead dog up for grabs.

“Obviously there was a big spot left open for our team," Cihasky said. "We had some big, fast guys but we lost both of them. I just took the opportunity and try to stick my nose in things.”

Cihasky and his teammates starting doing so over the summer, putting in miles to help be ready for the fall.

“I think Ben realized that," Swanson said. "I think he saw that gap there and was like someone – and there’s a pretty good senior class, they all are up there and push each other – and I think that one of them was going to have to break away and be that lead runner and he just took that role and ran with it.”

The Chi-Hi boys had a strong effort as a team on Tuesday led by Cihasky and with several others near the front. Seniors Jake Mason (17:39.3) and Kansas Smith (17:45.6) were 10th and 11th, respectively, while sophomore Mason Fredrickson was close behind in 12th. Senior Christian Crumbaker was the final scoring runner for the Cardinals in 15th (18:06.1) with seniors Ian Simetkosky (17th) and Chase Kline (20th) just outside the scoring spots. The Cardinals tallied 50 team points, just behind Hudson (42) and Menomonie (46) at the front of the pack.

Jordan Chen was the top finisher for the Chi-Hi girls team and she took 10th place with a time of 21:43.1. Noelle Simetkosky (26th), Zoey Eckwright (28th), Mckenzie Simonson (29th) and Lizzy Dallas (30th) rounded out the scorers for the Cardinals as the team was fourth with 100 points. Menomonie was first in the team standings with 27 points, followed by New Richmond in second with 48 points.

New Richmond's Marah Benedict won the girls race in 18:57.9 with Menomonie's Brooklyn Hoff second in 19:17.9.

Chi-Hi is off until running on Monday at a meet hosted by Onalaska Luther at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem — the site of this year's Division 1 sectional race. Overall the Cardinals have three more regular season meets until sectionals. Chi-Hi will compete in the Eau Claire Memorial invite at South Middle School on Oct. 8 before the Big Rivers Conference championships on Oct. 15 in Hudson.

As the weather starts to cool down, speeds begin to pick up for runners. The regular season is hitting the homestretch and the sense of urgency picks up as runners and coaches alike know the postseason is right around the corner.

“You can kind of feel that excitement a little bit," Swanson said. "My team when they get to this meet they start getting excited. They know that the courses started start to get faster from here on out. The weather is cooler so the times drop. Practices will start to get easier so they can race faster.”