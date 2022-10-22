Prep Cross Country Division 3 Sectionals: McDonell's Pfeifer, Cadott's Weir advance individually as McDonell boys take team title

CADOTT — Paul Pfeifer and Peter Weir have spent the fall battling at the front of cross country packs around the area.

The two seniors did so again Saturday and have earned the chance for one more battle.

McDonell's Pfeifer finished second and Cadott's Weir was third at Saturday's Division 3 sectional at Whispering Pines Golf Course, each advancing to state individually with Pfeifer leading the Macks to a boys team championship.

Pfeifer finished second with a time of 17 minutes, 8.3 seconds as the top finisher behind race winner Glenwood City's JJ Williams (16:33.1) with Weir in third place at 17:13.9. Pfeifer and Weir have spent much of their senior seasons racing for top finishes and both knew if they kept pace with each other they would finish in good shape.

“It was honestly just super helpful honestly," Pfeifer said of racing Weir. "Just going into it I thought if I stay with him I’m doing good.”

Pfeifer led a strong contingent of Macks at the front as McDonell won the sectional championship with 60 points with Glenwood City at 85 points with the other team advancement position. Eddie and Cooper Mittermeyer finished 12th and 13th, respectively, as the next best Macks while Harrison Bullard and Andrew Thaler also came home with top-20 finishes in 19th and 20th, respectively, in a strong team effort. Corbin Holm was 25th and Andy Bormann was 47th as the unscored runners for McDonell, who will run at next Saturday's Division 3 state championships for a seventh consecutive year and for the 11th time in 12 seasons.

“I think it’s super impressive," Pfeifer said of the team winning the sectional title. "I’m impressed with all the guys, they’re doing great work. I’m just so happy our team has come along this well.”

Weir is making a return trip to state after finishing 49th in his junior season and the senior will have another race to not only battle Pfeifer, but many of the top Division 3 runners in the state.

“It’s really nice just to have that consistency when you run with them because you know they’re going to be running well every time," Weir said. "You can always count on them to set a good pace for you. Paul and I have been going back and forth all year. I won the first two, he won the next two so we’ll see what happens at state.”

Cadott was seventh in the team scoring with 212 points with Saibyn Will (33rd), Ewan Weir (39th), Dawson Webster (72nd) and Gryphen Lindemen (80th) as the other finishers for the Hornets. Stanley-Boyd was one spot behind Cadott in eighth with 224 points and led by a pair of strong performances by juniors Zachary Haas and Breckin Burzynski. Haas finished eighth with a time of 18:06.7 and Burzynski took ninth in 18:13.6 as the two runners where the first two runners behind the final individual advancer Elijah Poppe of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (17:56.0). Lukas Milas (61st), Candin Yeager (78th) and Nic Schmelzer (83rd) were the other scorers for Stanley-Boyd.

New Auburn finished 18th as a team with 518 points and was led by Easton Rust (90th), Oliver Cody (111th), Aiden Ringer (113th), Cole Pederson (119th) and Brodie Traaseth (123th). Thorp/Gilman was 14th with 337 points and led by Luke Schraufnagel (23rd), Braxton Starck (53rd), Tyler Hughes (91st), Hunter Kodl (93rd) and Evan Hoehn (100th).

Thorp/Gilman sophomore Shaylie Zarza will run at state for the first time after finishing third in the girls race in 20:09.3, behind Colfax's Molly Heidorn (19:57.1) and Durand's Lauren Peterson (20:03.3). As a team Thorp/Gilman was 10th with Cera Philson (50th), Emma Mohr (70th), Pepper Rae Werner (86th) and Rachel Boehlke (95th) as the other finishers.

Eau Claire Regis won the team title with 100 points with Colfax second at 100 points to edge out Fall Creek and Cameron (112) for the final team advancement spot. Cadott finished sixth as a team with 120 points on its home course, led by freshman Iszy Sonnentag taking 15th place in 22:12.6. Fellow freshman Josie Roth was 19th followed by Jaycee Stephens (22nd), Cortney Weggen (42nd) and Lyla Weggen (45th). McDonell was 12th with 299 and was paced by Christie Abbe (36th), Olivia Heidtke (77th), Eva Bushman (87th), Megan Hanson (88th) and Gretta Sokup (102nd). Stanley-Boyd ran incomplete and was led by Janelle Schesel (11th), Adyson Gustafson (34th), Alexa Liszewski (53rd) and Jennifer Boyea (97th). Schesel finished one spot out of the final individual advancement position, 2.9 seconds behind Fall Creek's Jenna Anders.

The Division 3 state cross country championships take place next Saturday at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.