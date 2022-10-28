Prep Cross Country Division 3 State: Depth, improvement carry McDonell boys back to state

The McDonell boys cross country team returns to the Division 3 state cross country championships with nearly the same team it went with last year.

But how it got back without that “nearly” is an impressive story.

The Macks have five of the six runners that completed the course last October in a 12th-place team finish once again ready to run on Saturday at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

That one runner is Dan Anderson, a now graduated senior running with UW-Whitewater who as a Mack was the team’s unquestioned leader. Anderson had a dominant career with the Macks and ended it by taking third place individually at state a season ago.

The team entered the year with depth but unsure who would step up.

“It’s hard to find a runner like Dan Anderson — a Codie See, Nick Zander, Grant Pulver those are great kids,” McDonell coach Marty Bushland said. “If you get lucky they come around and you can develop certain kids, but you can only develop them so much but having a pack of guys that can run 18:30s at the Division 3 level, that’s pretty good and then if you have one front runner that helps.”

The answer to who would step up was everyone.

Paul Pfeifer, Eddie Mittermeyer, Cooper Mittermeyer, Harrison Bullard, Andrew Thaler, Corbin Holm and Ben Siegenthaler are set to run on Saturday and have all followed the Mack gameplan for improvement and success in guiding the team to the WIAA state championships for a sixth year in a row and for the 10th time in 11 years.

“It’s fun. It feels good,” Pfeifer said of the team getting back to state. “Obviously, we have a good coach so that helps out.”

“It’s good to keep the tradition alive,” Thaler added.

Pfeifer has emerged as the team’s top runner in his senior season as the top finisher in each of the program’s 10 meets. Pfeifer capped his regular season by winning the Cloverbelt Conference championship on Oct. 15 and backed that performance up by taking second at sectionals last weekend. Still a relative newcomer to the sport, Pfeifer has picked it up quickly according to Bushland and kept a close eye on how Anderson succeeded and is now following in those footsteps.

Brothers Eddie and Cooper Mittermeyer took 12th and 13th, respectively, at sectionals and have been running some of their best times of the season in recent weeks. Bullard was 19th at sectionals and ran his career time in a 16th-place effort at the conference meet. Holm missed some time this season with knee soreness but was 25th at sectionals while Thaler was the final scoring runner for the team in Cadott after he took 20th with a career-best time.

The sophomore Siegenthaler is in his first year with the sport and ran a best effort of 18:22 in a 14th-place effort at conference. Siegenthaler didn’t run in Saturday’s sectional as one day later he was a part of the Chippewa Valley Composite bike team that competed at the state meet in Waterloo. Andy Bormann stepped up in Siegenthaler’s place at sectionals and took 47th out of more than 120 runners.

Improvement has been seen across the board. Pfeifer has dropped more than a minute from his previous best time entering the season while Thaler has improved by more than three seconds. Siegenthaler has gained more than two minutes from his first race to his last and others are finding more success for a team that has finished second or better in team scoring seven times.

Some runners first joined the team at a different place than others, but Bushland said you’re never sure who will be the one to emerge as a standout.

“You just don’t know what’s going to be the key that’s going to turn some kid on,” Bushland said. “So we try to throw a lot at them and hope something works.”

McDonell’s seven runners scheduled to run on Saturday all earned All-Cloverbelt Conference honors with strong finishes at the league race while taking second as a team behind Bloomer. That depth helps keep the pressure low and not make competitors feel as though they need to be the one to carry the load.

“It helps to keep your head in the game and feel I might not have had a good race this day and I can have a good next race and the race after that,” Thaler said. “It’s always get prepared and be ready to run.”

From the beginning of the season, Thaler said the team’s goal was to get back to state. With just two seniors scheduled to run on Saturday, that means the Macks could once again return the majority of their lineup next year.

But that lineup could also include some faces that won’t be running on Saturday.

“It could be one of our guys that’s not even in our top five,” Bushland said. “There’s some talented freshmen boys that we have.”

As for Saturday, the Macks will aim to improve upon last year’s 12th-place finish as a team. The aforementioned “18:30 mark” last year placed runners around 72nd place overall individually.

One advantage McDonell’s runners will have on the competition is experience at the challenging Ridges course. McDonell will run the fourth race of the day at approximately 2 p.m.

“I think it will help a lot because last year I think we were all pretty much brand new to the course,” Holm said. “We didn’t really know what was happening. A lot of those big hills and turns took us by surprise.”