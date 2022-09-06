Prep Cross Country Preview: McDonell boys have depth, girls eager to build theirs

One half of the McDonell cross country team has built up plenty of depth while the other is working to do so.

The Macks bring back many key runners from last year’s boys team that advanced to the Division 3 state championships while the girls squad has a group of runners coach Marty Bushland feels will show great progress and improvement throughout the fall.

Five of the six runners that helped the Macks finish 12th as a team at last fall’s state meet in Wisconsin Rapids are back on the course this year to lead a boys team seeking another strong season. Paul Pfeifer was the top returning finisher at state in 2021 where he took 90th and early on has been McDonell’s top runner. Pfeifer finished third at invites hosted by Loyal/Greenwood and Marshfield Columbus. Harrison Bullard (11th), Andrew Thaler (12th) and Corbin Holm (13th) finished near the front at Loyal/Greenwood and while Eddie Mittermeyer (seventh), Bullard (eighth), Holm (10th) and Cooper Mittermeyer (11th) ran well last Saturday as the Macks won the team championship in Marshfield.

Bushland said the boys are ahead of where they were at the start of the season last year and the team had many personal best performances in the first outing of the fall.

“The depth of the boys is really solid,” Bushland said.

Christie Abbe led the Macks girls team in each of its first two races after finishing 49th at last year’s Division 3 sectionals in Boyceville. Olivia Heidtke, Megan Hanson, Eva Bushman and Yuzuki Kobayashi were the other scoring runners for the girls at Loyal/Greenwood where the team finished ninth while Bushman, Hanson, Maria Herron and Gretta Sokup were the top runners on Saturday in Marshfield where the Macks were fifth as a team.

“(With) the boys obviously there’s a lot of potential and expectations and with the girls I think there’s more potential than people would believe or realize and we’ll just see how they develop as the season goes on,” Bushland said. “It’s a good group of kids that are going to work hard and I don’t see any reason why they don’t get better.”

The McDonell boys have won the last five Cloverbelt Conference championships and will return to Loyal next month with the chance to repeat. But the path to another championship will be a challenge with a strong Bloomer program expected to a prime contender for the crown.

McDonell returns to action on Thursday at Stanley-Boyd before meets at Rice Lake (Sept. 13), Cadott (Sept. 20), Osseo (Sept. 29), Owen-Withee (Oct. 4) and Eau Claire Memorial (Oct. 15) before the conference meet in Loyal on Oct. 15.

The main goal for the Macks throughout every fall is season-long growth and improvement. That’s the case again this year and team knows it’s a process of hard work and training to help reach the goals it ultimately wants to achieve.

“It’s just another start of the season,” Bushland said. “We’ll go through the process and follow the recipe and when the timer rings at the end of the season boom, hopefully we’ll have something really special that comes out of the oven and I think that’ll be the case.”

Schedule Date Event Aug. 30 at Loyal Sept. 3 at Marshfield Columbus Sept. 8 at Stanley-Boyd Sept. 13 at Rice Lake Sept. 20 at Cadott Sept. 29 at Osseo Oct. 4 at Owen-Wihtee Oct. 8 at Eau Claire Memorial Oct. 15 at Gilman (Cloverbelt)