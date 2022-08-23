Prep Cross Country Preview: Younger runners eager to step up for Chi-Hi

The opportunity to make an impact will be there this fall for many members of the Chi-Hi cross country team.

The Cardinals graduate several key contributors from a season ago including two state qualifiers, but otherwise bring back a roster eager to make an impact for a familiar face to the program as Karen Swanson takes over as head coach. Swanson has already been impressed with how hard the athletes worked in the offseason and their chemistry together.

“I think that they’re really hard working,” Swanson said. “They’ve been working really hard over the summer with no leadership at all because there wasn’t a coach until a couple weeks ago. So I’m really impressed with how in shape they are coming into the season. Better than some years in the past. That’s really promising.”

Ben Cihasky, Kansas Smith, Chase Kline and Jake Mason lead the returners for the boys team while Abby Merconti, Brooklyn Sandvig, Ireland McQuillan and Jordan Chen are back to lead the girls team. Cihasky took 40th for the Cardinals at Division 1 sectionals last season with Smith, Mason and Kline finishing close behind. Chi-Hi loses state qualifier Lukas Wagner as well as fellow graduate Ryan Beranek who just missed out on advancing to state. Haley Mason was a four-time state qualifier for the girls team but Mason was the only senior to run for the Cardinals at sectionals.

“We kind of lost our heavy hitters so it’ll be fun to see who steps up,” Swanson said. “Abby Merconti looks really strong. I think she’ll probably be the leader for the girls. She looks like she’s improved a lot, she did well in track so you saw some improvement there. And then for the boys Jake Mason and Ben Cihasky were returners from last year but they really worked hard this summer and they look strong so they’ll probably lead the pack for the boys.”

Beyond those returners a large group of boys and girls are eager to vie for their spots in the lineup. The first chance comes on Thursday when Chi-Hi heads for River Falls to open the season with a meet hosted by the Wildcats at UW-River Falls. That will be the first of two meets this week as Saturday sees the team at the Eau Claire City Wells for an event hosted by Eau Claire North. Those will be the only two meets for the team before Labor Day.

“We’ll kind of use the first couple meets more as practice, train through them not really take it easy on them (and) push through the beginning of the season practice and meets and hopefully by the time the end of the season comes around and we take it easy we can really see those times drop,” Swanson said.

Following Labor Day the schedule picks up for the Cardinals, beginning on Sept. 10 in Menomonie. Chi-Hi hosts its annual Chi-Hi Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Lake Wissota Golf Course and closes the regular season with the Big Rivers Conference championships at Hudson on Saturday, Oct. 15. Sectionals this year will be hosted by Onalaska at Maple Grove Venues, the same place Chi-Hi will run on Oct. 3 in an invitational hosted by Onalaska Luther.

Swanson is back leading the Cardinal program, taking over for Roger Skifstad. Swanson coached the team for five years from 2013-17 and is excited to be back.

“It’s been a lot of fun. I never coached any of these kids so it’s kind of fun to have a brand new group and I’m looking forward to it,” Swanson said. “I’m excited to get to know kids on a more personal level through coaching than teaching because you just get more time with them so I’m really looking forward to that to develop those relationships.”