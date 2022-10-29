Prep Cross Country State: McDonell boys ninth as team in Division 3

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The McDonell boys cross country team came into Saturday's Division 3 state championships believing it would be in the hunt for a podium finish.

The Macks were a part of the battle but ended on the outside looking in, taking ninth place as a team in the race.

McDonell scored 225 points to take ninth place as Kohler (94) edged Stevens Point Pacelli (94) for the top spot. A tight battle took place for sixth through 11th with Ozaukee (197) taking the final team spot, followed by Solon Springs/Northwood (202) and Gillett (221) just in front of the Macks.

"The state competition is so good, you just have to be on and we were off," McDonell coach Marty Bushland said. "So to be ninth that's great to finish the season in the top-10 in the state. Certainly we had aspirations of finishing higher and I think if we come back next weekend and run the race again there's a high probability we can move up three, four, five (or) six spots but we're not going to touch one or two yet.

"Those top-two teams were very strong and we're a couple guys away from that but I think the nucleus we have there's a possibility. They're graduating some kids so it'll be interesting to see. But this is where we want to end our season. We talked about whatever place we finish with we're going to be happy with that and we'll analyze it and figure out maybe what happened because it just wasn't us."

Senior Paul Pfeifer finished 44th to lead McDonell with a time of 17 minutes, 46.2 seconds. Eddie Mittermeyer was 82nd (18:20.3), Cooper Mittermeyer and Andrew Thaler were 88th (18:36.7) and 89th (18:36.9), respectively, and Harrison Bullard finished 91st (18:42.6) to round out the scoring runners for the team. Ben Siegenthaler was 93rd and Corbin Holm took 108th as the other two runners in action for the Macks.

Elsewhere in the Division 3 boys race, Cadott's Peter Weir finished 27th for the Macks with a time of 17:22.6 as Cochrane-Fountain City's Wesley Pronschinske won the race in 16:08.9 over Glenwood City's JJ Williams (16:17.0).

Pfeifer and Eddie Mittermeyer were the seniors to compete for the Macks while Weir closed his prep career at state for the Hornets.

Bloomer's Michaelsen 21st

Bloomer junior Anders Michaelsen fared well in his first trip to the Division 2 state boys championships by taking 21st place overall with a time of 16:55.2.

Michaelsen was 14th at the 1-mile mark and 16th after two miles in a competitive field.

Mount Horeb's Joseph Stoddard won the race in 15:54.7 over Mauston's Eli Boppart.

Thorp/Gilman's Zarza 18th

Thorp/Gilman sophomore Shaylie Zarza capped her sophomore season by finishing 18th in the Division 3 girls race.

Zarza timed in at 20:16.0 to finish near the front in her first trip to the state championships.

The sophomore made her move late in the race, moving up from 45th after the first mile to 22nd after mile two with a strong finish to edge out Madison County Day/Abundant Life's Hannah Hallick for the position by four tenths of a second.

Cochrane-Fountain City's Addy Duellman won the girls race in 18:58.1.

Zarza qualified for state by taking third at last weekend's sectional in Cadott.