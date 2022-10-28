Prep Cross Country State Notebook: Bloomer's Michaelsen earns his shot at Division 2 state championships

Anders Michaelsen has seen teammates and older siblings run at the state cross country championships.

Now the Bloomer junior gets his chance after finishing third at last Saturday's Division 2 sectional in Black River Falls. Michaelsen timed in at 17 minutes, 3.4 seconds to finish in third place and earn one of the five individual spots dedicated for runners not a part of teams that advance.

It was another strong finish during a season for Michaelsen that has seen him near the front each time he's hit the course.

Michaelsen enters state having run 10 races and finished no worse than seventh place. The junior has won once and finished second four times as a part of that impressive resume.

Last season, Michaelsen was at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids to watch teammate Lucas Anderson finish 36th in the Division 2 boys race. Four years ago, he watched his older brother Cole finish third in the Division 2 race.

In the spring, Michaelsen just missed out on advancing to the Division 2 state track and field championships after finishing fifth at sectionals in the 800-meter run and as a part of Bloomer's 3,200-meter relay.

Saturday he'll get his shot on the big stage.

Busy schedule

The next two days will be busy for Peter Weir.

The Cadott senior will be in Marshfield tonight to kick for the Hornets in their Division 6 second round playoff game against Stratford.

Following that, on Saturday he'll be in action at the Division 3 boys state cross country championships at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, where he'll compete in the afternoon.

Weir advanced to state by finishing third at last Saturday's sectionals at Whispering Pines Golf Course in Cadott with a time of 17:13.9.

The senior is no stranger to competing in multiple sports at the same time. He finished second to McDonell's Paul Pfeifer at the Cloverbelt Conference championships on Oct. 15 and earned All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference first-team honors as placekicker this season on the gridiron.

“Just trying to get as much rest as possible, let everything recover between competitions," Weir said of his approach to this week after sectionals. "Even just keep training to a minimum (is important) because you’re working so many different muscles all the time.”

Weir took 49th at state a season ago.

“I’ve just got to give it everything I’ve got left in the tank. No excuses," Weir said. "I won’t get that chance again.”

First time

A breakthrough sophomore season has pushed Thorp/Gilman's Shaylie Zarza to the Division 3 state meet for the first time.

Zarza took third at Saturday's sectional in Cadott with a time of 20:09.3, well within striking distance of sectional champion Molly Heidorn of Colfax (19:57.1) and runner-up Lauren Peterson of Durand (20:03.3).

The sophomore capped a successful regular season by winning the Cloverbelt Conference championship in 20:30.4.

Last season, Zarza finished 11th at sectionals in Boyceville and picked up well over a minute from that time (21:27.8) this season.