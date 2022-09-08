Prep Cross Country: Talent, depth have Bloomer boys thinking big

BLOOMER — The Bloomer boys cross country team has big goals.

And it has the talent to fuel those pursuits.

The Blackhawks have talent and depth and showcased plenty of both on Thursday at the program's home invitational at Three Lakes Ski Trail. The boys won the team championship with 22 points, taking five of the top eight places en route to a dominant victory over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (50) and Cumberland (84).

Junior Lucas Anderson won the race with a time of 17 minutes, 6.8 seconds to finish in front of fellow junior Anders Michaelsen (17:18.8) at the front of the pack. Anderson and Michaelsen have been running near the front of packs throughout much of their high school careers. Anderson is a two-time Division 2 state championships qualifier and finished 36th in Wisconsin Rapids a season ago. Michaelsen just missed out on joining his teammate at state by two spots after taking 10th at sectionals.

Two years ago the Blackhawks were close to advancing to state, finishing third at sectionals just 15 points behind Northwestern for the final team spot.

Freshman Seth Rogge was fourth in 17:41.2 as Mondovi's Landon Clark ran to a third-place finish. Senior Jaden Ryan (18:58.3) and freshmen Zechariah Anderson (19:19.4) were seventh and eighth, respectively, to round out the scoring runners for Bloomer.

Willy Bischel (15th), Dylan Halom (17th) and Kayden Walta (19th) also ran well as unscoring runners for the 'Hawks.

“We definitely have a solid top five and the six and seven spot are very competitive right now," Walta said. "So that’s going to push that up a good ways before the end of the season.”

With the top-end talent at the front to go with young ability and depth behind, the Blackhawks have all the makings of a potentially stellar team. Bloomer won the Loyal/Greenwood Invitational on Aug. 30, besting fellow Cloverbelt Conference foes McDonell, Marshfield Columbus, Colby/Abbotsford and Stanley-Boyd among others.

The junior Anderson won that race as well with Michaelsen and Rogge finishing fifth and sixth, respectively. Both freshmen Rogge and Anderson have made the big step up from middle school to varsity seamlessly, quickly emerging as threats near the front of the field.

“It’s definitely crazy to see how large and how good the middle school team has been doing as well," Walta said. "I’m eager to see how they turn out when they finally get up to high school. Our girls team is going to be good in the next few years.”

“I’m definitely excited for it,” Ryan also said of the younger runners, “just to have a bunch of younger talent. I think it’ll be a good season.”

Bloomer will get a chance to see how it stacks up against many of the top teams in the area next Tuesday when the Blackhawks head to Rice Lake to run in a large meet against many schools including Chippewa County squads Chi-Hi and McDonell, among others.

The regular season ultimately concludes with the Cloverbelt Conference championships on Oct. 15 back in Loyal where the Blackhawks figure to be a stiff test for five-time defending Cloverbelt champion McDonell.

The Bloomer girls finished second out of three teams with 39 points as Barron (34) edged out the 'Hawks for first. Alena Otto finished fourth (22:57.7) to lead Bloomer with Liona Rufledt (seventh), Brooklynn Sarauer (11th), Anna Boe-Parish (12th) and Adele Lundgren (13th) as the other scorers for the team. Barron's Fran Peterson won the race in 19:28.0.