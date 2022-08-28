Prep Cross County Preview: Multi-sport standout Weir leads Cadott

Peter Weir keeps a busy schedule.

This fall the Cadott senior will be competing in two sports with the Hornets cross country and football teams. On the gridiron, Weir is an All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference placekicker and on the cross country course he’s one of the top runners in the area.

Weir broke through to the Division 3 state cross country championships a season ago, finishing second at sectionals before taking 49th out of 149 runners at the state meet. The team captain will lead a Hornets boys squad with plenty of returning talent as fellow senior Jake Rowe, junior Sage Handrick and sophomore Ewin Weir join incoming freshmen Gryphen Lindemen and Saibyn Will for the squad.

Junior Jaycee Stephens is the team captain for the girls team and sophomore Mia Weggen finished 35th at sectionals a season ago to lead the Cadott girls. Courtney and Lyla Weggen join their sister Mia along with a strong class of incoming freshmen that fared well in middle school competition as Iszy Sonnentag, Josie Roth, Marley Mengel and Grace Dahm join the team.

Head coach T.J. Weiss enters his 22nd year as Cadott head coach and believes both his teams could improve upon their mid-pack conference finishes from a season ago if they can avoid injuries.

Cadott opens the season on Tuesday in Bruce and hosts its annual home invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Whispering Pines Golf Course. The Hornets will also be hosting this year’s Division 3 sectional race on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Two-time state runner Anderson back for Bloomer

Lucas Anderson will go for his third trip to the Division 2 state championships in as many seasons this fall for the Blackhawks for second-year coach Carla Favilla.

As a freshman, Anderson finished 44th at state and last year improved to 36th place at the state meet. He finished in the top 15 in each of his races leading up to state and was an All-Cloverbelt Conference competitor.

Fellow junior Anders Michaelsen finished 10th at sectionals, two spots away from qualifying for the state meet. Jaden Ryan and Dominick Meisner are captains for the Blackhawks this year and returning from injuries as the Blackhawks boys look to contend in the Cloverbelt. The boys team also adds some talented newcomers with Seth Rogge, who won every middle school race he competed in during the 2021 season and Zeke Anderson who finished near the front in those same races.

Alena Otto earned all-conference honors for the girls team in her freshman year.

Bloomer opened the season on Thursday in River Falls and is back in action on Tuesday in Loyal. The Blackhawks host their annual invite at Three Lakes Ski Trail on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Stanley-Boyd brings back experience at top

Many of the Orioles’ top runners from a season ago are back this fall, a year older and ready to keep moving up the charts.

Senior Janelle Schesel was two positions away from advancing to the Division 3 state championships a season with her eighth-place finish at sectionals. Junior boys Zachary Haas, Breckin Burzynski and Lukas Milas helped lead the Orioles to a fifth-place team finish at sectionals a season ago and are back to anchor the squad again this fall.

First-year coach Kyle Steenport said sophomore newcomer Candin Yeager will help add athletic ability and depth to the team.

Stanley-Boyd begins the season on Tuesday in Loyal and hosts a home invite on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell working with smaller numbers

The Knights will have small numbers in their high school program but have more runners in middle school for coach Greg Anderson.

Alex Dixon will run for the Lake Holcombe/Cornell boys team this season and Emma Wright will be competing for the girls squad.

The Knights open the season on Tuesday at Bruce.

New Auburn fielding full boys team

The Trojans will have a full boys team hitting the course this season for fourth-year coach Jamie Plummer.

Senior Cole Pederson is the most experienced runner for the Trojans and is joined by sophomores Easton Rust and Oliver Cody as well as freshmen Brodie Traaseth and Aiden Ringer.

New Auburn started the season on Thursday in Grantsburg will be back in action on Tuesday in Bruce.