Prep Equestrian State: Powerhouse Chi-Hi program goes for ninth straight WIHA state championship this weekend

What does it take to build a dynasty?

The Chi-Hi equestrian team seems to have a pretty good recipe as the program enters this weekend’s Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association State Finals in Madison aiming for its ninth straight Class A state championship.

Eighteen riders will be in action across 19 different events during the three-day competition at the Alliant Energy Center. Chi-Hi is no stranger to the state stage and longtime coach Cara Schueller said the team’s continual success has been a result of hard work from the riders and support from the school’s administration.

“I think the program has some success because we run it like any other athletic team,” Schueller said. “We require a commitment.”

Practice for the team begins in early August, even though competition doesn’t start until September. With the temperamental weather Mother Nature can bring by October, Schueller and the team want to maximize their practice time when they can in case it’s harder to come by when it starts to get colder.

For many riders state is not only the culmination of a season’s worth of work, but many years with a sport they’ve started with well before entering high school. Senior Alexis Caneff has been a part of the program for seven years and her history with the sport goes back even further.

“I have been riding since I was like one with a little pony and two weeks before I was born I was in my mommy’s tummy riding,” Caneff said.

Riders are able to join the team beginning in middle school.

“It’s definitely something that made me feel like I belong in middle school and it gave me a family and the pride we all have together knowing we work hard and we get places,” Caneff said. “It’s more than I describe.”

Junior Melanie Krumenauer has been with the team for five years and riding horses for around eight years and said like any sport, it takes commitment and hard work to find success.

“I think that’s what sets us apart from different sports in high school is that we have the opportunity to start at a younger age and build that,” Krumenauer said. “I’m very happy for our team and I think that because of our hard work and dedication we’ve came out on top.”

Many riders are introduced to equestrian through programs such as 4H or by taking lessons and joining clubs local barns or facilities in the area host. Chi-Hi practices at both the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls and Wild Bill’s Riders Saddle Club in Elk Mound.

The program had three competitions during its ‘regular season’ in late September into October to qualify for state.

To find success in equestrian takes not only skills by the riders, but building chemistry and a bond with their horses. Caneff has been riding her horse Summer for 4-5 years while Krumenauer and Penny have been together for two years. Caneff said patience and keeping a strong mental state of mind are important. Krumenauer started with a horse that knew nothing of competition and build chemistry in a short time.

“I think it’s just more of building that bond and a lot of it starts on the ground and then you get more towards the riding stage,” Krumenauer said. “It’s focusing on not only yourself as a rider but building that trust and confidence to push it into your horses.”

Competition starts Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. with in hand trail, trail and ranch riding before full schedules of events on Saturday and Sunday. The team has spent the last two-plus months sharpening its skills and is ready to showcase them one more time.

“We’re not starting anything new,” Schueller said. “Typically no one’s going to be riding in an event that they haven’t already rode in.”

For many of the seniors including Caneff it will be their final time competing in a program they’ve spent so much time building. But Caneff said she’ll be continuing with the sport after high school.

“There is nothing more amazing (than the) feeling you get when you take a horse knew absolutely nothing and you get to a point where they just know everything,” Caneff said. “There’s no feeling to describe how amazing that feels to be able to do something like that.”

For others like Krumenauer, this weekend won’t be the last time they compete for the program but it does represent another chance to showcase what Chi-Hi is all about on the big stage.

“I think it’s the hard work and the dedication that each and everybody puts into the team,” Krumenauer said. “We’re here practicing three days a week and we’re always working at home to improve us and our horses skills and I think that’s what sets us apart from other teams because we really focus on the little things more than the bigger picture.”

Teams are limited to a maximum of 14 competitors per team so Chi-Hi will be fielding a Class A team with 14 competitors as well as another one so everyone gets a chance to show their skills.

“I think it’s an amazingly hard working group of youth,” Schueller said. “They just have a commitment and a passion. I’m not involved in other sports so I can’t speak for other sports but I definitely feel the passion here.”