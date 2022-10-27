Prep Football 8-Man Playoffs: Gilman earns another chance against Wausau Newman

Since the start of the 2020 8-man football season, Wausau Newman has not lost.

But during a 27-game winning streak dating back to the start of 2020, the closest matchup the Fighting Cardinals have faced came against Friday's foe, Gilman.

Top-seeded Wausau Newman hosts Gilman on Friday evening in Merrill in a second-round 8-man playoff matchup.

The Pirates (7-2) advanced with a 52-42 win over Three Lakes in last Friday's playoff opener. Troy Duellman ran for 158 yards and four scores and Grady Kroeplin added 79 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

Now Gilman faces a Fighting Cardinal squad fresh off a 69-13 rout over McDonell to start the postseason. Wausau Newman (9-0) has totally dominated the competition this season with a balanced offense and tenacious defense.

“They are very, very good," Gilman coach Robin Rosemeyer said of Wausau Newman. "They overwhelm you on the film when you first start watching them.”

Quarterback Conner Krach has completed 74 of 116 passes for 1,363 yards and 19 touchdowns against just one interception, according to WisSports.net. Dual-threat running back Thomas Bates leads the team on the ground with 737 rushing yards and 14 scores and through the air with a team-high 26 receptions for 495 yards and ten touchdowns. Krach is a running threat as well with 518 yards and 10 scores. Krach and Bates combined for 345 yards on the ground and six touchdowns in the win over the Macks.

Rosemeyer said with so much to account for, it's a challenging scenario for any opposing defense.

“It is a tough decision what to do," Rosemeyer said. "Their quarterback and running back are really good, and they have quality receivers. So it’s just not an easy decision to make which way to go and put kids in the best position."

Wausau Newman was the top-ranked team in the final WisSports.net 8-man state coaches poll of the regular season and is unbeaten since the start of 2020. The Fighting Cardinals won all five games of a COVID-abbreviated 2020 season before a perfect 13-0 season capped with a 49-6 win over Luck in the 8-man state championship game last season. But before the Fighting Cardinals routed Luck, they had to survive a late charge by the Pirates in the state semifinals when Gilman cut a 29-8 deficit in the fourth quarter to one with 44 seconds left. The Pirates opted to go for a two-point conversion and the lead but were stopped in a memorable matchup at Oriole Park.

Gilman is a different team than the last time it faced Wausau Newman but has squared off with strong foes this season. The Pirates lost to state-ranked Owen-Withee 30-14 on Sept. 23 and state-ranked Thorp in the final minute 31-30 on Oct. 7.

Wausau Newman has started fast this season, outscoring teams by an eye-popping 204-19 margin in the first quarter.

“Maybe the first six or eight minutes of the game are probably going to be key to what happens Friday night," Rosemeyer said.

Friday's winner will face either Siren or Clayton in next week's state semifinals at Dorais Field in Chippewa Falls.