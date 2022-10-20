Prep Football 8-Man Playoffs: Gilman utilizes new talent in return to postseason

The Gilman football program has only been playing 8-man for three years, but longtime coach Robin Rosemeyer can’t help but notice how much the game has grown in such a short time.

As more smaller schools have made the move to 8-man, the competition has only improved and the Pirates have been at the forefront.

Gilman advanced to the semifinals a season ago before falling to eventual champion Wausau Newman and opens this year’s playoffs as a No. 2 seed Friday night when the Pirates host No. 3 Three Lakes in the opening round of the postseason.

“There really is with the number of 8-man football teams out there, there really is quite a few good teams out there nowadays,” Rosemeyer said. “With the expansion, it’s really made competition a lot better.”

Gilman (6-2) finished third in the Central Wisconsin East Conference standings this season behind Owen-Withee and Thorp — two teams ineligible for the playoffs. Those two programs combined to go 15-1 this year, with Thorp’s only loss coming to Owen-Withee.

The Pirates fell 30-14 to the ultimately unbeaten Blackhawks on Sept. 23 and lost in the final minute at Thorp 31-30 on Oct. 7. The Gilman roster has significant turnover from a season ago — most notably graduating a pair of all-state players in Bryson Keepers and Julian Krizan — and Rosemeyer’s squad has spent much of the fall finding out where players can make the biggest impact.

“We have a couple kids that are playing some new spots, so they’ve made the transition well,” Rosemeyer said.

Senior Grady Kroeplin moved to quarterback this season and has been effective through the air by completing 31 of 58 passes for 747 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 665 yards and 15 scores, according to WisSports.net. Running back Troy Duellman leads the team with 720 rushing yards and 11 scores on just 70 attempts to lead the always potent Pirate run game.

But Gilman has also had success through the air with Kroeplin and his favorite target Branden Ustianowski. The senior tight end Ustianowski is averaging close to 25 yards per catch with 542 receiving yards on 22 grabs and seven touchdowns to give the team the ability to score in many ways.

“We were hoping to have some balance offensively, which we do,” Rosemeyer said.

Kroeplin (96 total tackles), Duellman (62 tackles) and seniors Braeden Person (53), Ustianowski (53 tackles), Wayne McAlpine (45 tackles) and Sam Syryczuk (44 tackles) anchor a Gilman defense that started the year with four consecutive shutouts and limited Owen-Withee to its lowest point total of the season.

The Pirates entered Saturday’s playoff seeding announcement unsure of what to expect as far as seeding and opponent is concerned. Gilman was placed into a four-team “regional” with defending state champion Wausau Newman as the top seed and Central Wisconsin West Conference champion McDonell as the No. 4 seed.

Gilman has spent its time since Saturday learning as much as it can about Friday’s opponent. Three Lakes finished third in the Northern Border Conference standings during the regular season behind Florence and Wabeno/Laona. The Bluejays average more than 44 points per game and utilize a spread-style offense similar to Thorp led by quarterback Jared Kaufman (1,541 passing yards and 20 touchdowns) and running back Josh Cogar (790 rushing yards, six scores).

Rosemeyer said his Pirates will also need to keep an eye out for Three Lakes’ use of unbalanced lines and guard-eligible plays while trying to limit the big plays the Bluejays like to utilize.

Friday’s winner advances to next week’s second round game to meet either Wausau Newman or McDonell in the state quarterfinals.

Up Next 8-Man Playoffs First Round (3) Three Lakes at (2) Gilman Records: Three Lakes (5-3), Gilman (6-2)