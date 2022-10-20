Prep Football 8-Man Playoffs: McDonell takes aim at defending state champion Wausau Newman

The McDonell football team knows the challenge that awaits on Friday evening.

The Macks open the 8-man playoffs with a No. 4 seed on the road against defending state champion Wausau Newman.

McDonell (6-2) and coach Mark Maloney know the team will need to be ready in all phases as it squares off with a top-seeded Fighting Cardinals team that has won 26 games in a row dating back to a loss in the 2019 state championship game. Wausau Newman (8-0) is lethal on offense with senior quarterback Conner Krach (1,244 passing yards and 18 touchdowns to go with 326 rushing yards and seven scores according to WisSports.net) and versatile running back Thomas Bates (581 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns and 25 receptions for 415 receiving yards and nine scores) leading the way.

“They’re going to have to play some good, good defense,” McDonell coach Mark Maloney said of his team.

Wausau Newman has been the dominant 8-man team in the state in recent years, logging a 5-0 record in a COVID-19 shortened 2020 season before winning the state championship a season ago with a 49-6 rout over Luck.

McDonell hasn’t faced Wausau Newman since 2019, but Maloney saw many of the team’s current players while he coached the Notre Dame Middle School team.

“They’ve improved over the years, and we have, too,” Maloney said. “Now we have a few more weapons in our pockets, but we’re still going to have to play our best football game to beat that team.”

Wausau Newman was ranked No. 1 in the final WisSports.net state coaches poll of the regular season and has been untouchable thus far, scoring at least 45 points in every game and allowing more than six points just twice. Maloney also said the Newman coaching staff is creative how it utilizes unique formations and play calls, meaning his team will need to be sharp.

“We’ve got to have a good week of practice,” Maloney said. “We’ve got to scout these guys out, we’ve got to figure them out. They do a lot of different things offensively.”

McDonell put a cap on an unbeaten Central Wisconsin West Conference championship with a 45-6 rout of Prairie Farm last Thursday. McDonell has won five in a row since falling to state-ranked — but not playoff eligible — Thorp and Owen-Withee near the start of the season. Maloney said Wausau Newman was comparable because of their strength at quarterback and running back and ability to hit the big play in many ways.

“We’re just going to have to play very good, heads up defense and make some good tackles,” Maloney said.

The Macks advanced to the playoffs last year but fell victim to a 46-40 come-from-behind victory by Prairie Farm in the opening round.

Like Wausau Newman, the Macks can put points up in bunches on the ground and in the air, and Maloney said his team will need to be firing on all cylinders to have a chance at springing the upset.

“We’re going to challenge everybody to step up this week offensively and defensively,” Maloney said.

The Macks and Fighting Cardinal programs are not strangers. The two schools were conference foes in the Central Wisconsin Catholic Conference during the Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association days prior to it being dissolved in 2000 and later in the Cloverwood Conference, when both programs still played 11-man football.

Wausau Newman has won both matchups since McDonell moved to 8-man in 2018 in a series with more than 50 all-time meetings. The programs have met one time in the playoffs — a 16-0 McDonell victory in the WISAA Division 3 semifinals on Nov. 3, 1989, as the Macks went on to win the crown.

McDonell leads the all-time series 38-16. Friday’s winner advances to face either Gilman or Three Lakes in the second round.

Up Next 8-Man Playoffs First Round (4) McDonell (6-2) at (1) Wausau Newman When: Friday, 7 p.m. Where: Merrill High School

McDonell at Wausau Newman Previous Matchup: Wausau Newman 51, McDonell 12 (2019) All-Time Series: McDonell leads 38-16 Matchup: Former Central Wisconsin Catholic Conference foes meet up in the first round of the 8-man playoffs on Friday...The Fighting Cardinals won the Central Conference standings during the regular season and is the defending state champions...Quarterback Conner Krach (1,244 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, according to WisSports.net) and running back Thomas Bates (581 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns and 25 receptions, 415 receiving yards) lead the Wausau Newman offense...The Fighting Cardinals won the last two matchups since both teams moved to 8-man...The first-ever meeting was a 44-7 McDonell victory on Sept. 20, 1953.