Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 1: Cadott, Stanley-Boyd renew rivalry

Two Chippewa County foes reignite their rivalry while another team hits the road to see an old friend as 11-man teams kick off the season around the state.

Cadott at Stanley-Boyd

Prep Football Preview: Focused Cadott squad tough in trenches, eager to build off playoff berth The Cadott football team has high expectations as the Hornets return many key players from last year's squad that advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2005.

Prep Football Preview: Stanley-Boyd relying upon strength in trenches early on The Stanley-Boyd football returns experience at the line of scrimmage and talented underclassmen around them to battle for wins in the Cloverbelt Conference.

Records: Cadott (6-5 in 2021), Stanley-Boyd (7-4 in 2021)

Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 51, Cadott 0 (2021)

All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 51-21

Matchup: The Hornets and Orioles renew their rivalry in a nonconference matchup at Oriole Park. ... Both teams enter the season in similar positions, coming off playoff berths and with experience in the trenches while trying to work through some inexperience at skill position spots. ... Stanley-Boyd has won 15 in a row in the series, including nine of those wins coming by shutout. The last win for the Hornets was an 8-0 Cadott victory on Oct. 1, 2004. ... The all-time series dates back to the late 1950s, when the Orioles earned a 25-6 win in the first-ever meeting on Sept. 12, 1958. ... The all-time series between Stanley and Cadott goes back even further to a 6-0 Stanley victory on Nov. 1, 1914.

Bloomer at Somerset

Prep Football Preview: Bloomer brings young roster into season The Bloomer football team brings a young roster into the season as the Blackhawks aim to move back up the ladder in the Heart O'North Conference.

Records: Bloomer (3-6 in 2021), Somerset (3-6 in 2021)

Previous Matchup: Somerset 26, Bloomer 14 (2021)

All-Time Series: Somerset leads 9-5

Matchup: Popular nonconference squads meet to start the season for the seventh time since 2013 when the Blackhawks hit the road to face the Spartans in a Thursday evening nonconference battle. ... Both teams missed the playoffs a season ago with the same records. ... Somerset returns a pair of All-Middle Border Conference honorable mention selections from 2021 with offensive lineman Chase Webster, defensive end/outside linebacker Caymen Gebheim and safety Andy Rojas. ... The Spartans will be honoring late Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach Bruce Larson during the evening. ... Last year's Spartan victory ended a four-game win streak for the Blackhawks in the series. ... Each matchup in the all-time series has taken place since 2007. The first meeting was a 32-13 Somerset victory in the second round of the Division 4 playoffs on Oct. 27, 2007.

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-local stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.