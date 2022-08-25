Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 2: Full schedule of games underway

The 8-man football teams join in on the action as 11-man teams conclude nonconference action during the second week of the season.

Pittsville at Cadott

Records: Pittsville (0-1), Cadott (1-0)

Previous Matchup: Cadott 6, Pittsville 0 (OT) (2021)

All-Time Series: Cadott leads 1-0

Matchup: The Hornets look to improve to 2-0 when they host the Panthers on Thursday night. ... Pittsville started the season with a 34-22 loss against Augusta last Saturday. Running back Dylan Luther ran for 137 yards and one touchdown while quarterback Jake Hardinger threw for 133 yards and touchdowns to Waylon Grimm and Kaden Schiller in the defeat. ... The Panthers finished 3-7 last season as a member of the Central Wisconsin Small Conference before moving to the Marawood Conference beginning this season. ... Last season was the first meeting between the two programs, a 6-0 overtime victory for the Hornets on Tegan Ritter’s 25-yard touchdown run.

Eau Claire Regis at Bloomer

Records: Eau Claire Regis (1-0), Bloomer (0-1)

Previous Matchup: Eau Claire Regis 49, Bloomer 0 (2021)

All-Time Series: Eau Claire Regis leads 1-0

Matchup: The Blackhawks host the Ramblers in Bloomer’s home opener for a nonconference battle. ... Eau Claire Regis started the season with a 13-6 victory over Prescott last Saturday at Carson Park. Jack Weisenberger and Carson Tait each ran for touchdowns while the Rambler defense limited the Cardinals to 204 yards of total offense in the win. ... Last season Regis posted a 12-1 record, winning the Cloverbelt Conference championship and advancing to the Division 7 semifinals before falling to Coleman 28-22. ... Last year’s shutout victory for the Ramblers was the first-ever matchup in the series with Bloomer.

Stanley-Boyd at Marathon

Records: Stanley-Boyd (0-1), Marathon (1-0)

Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 35, Marathon (2021)

All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 5-1

Matchup: The Orioles hit the road to face the Red Raiders in a nonconference battle. ... The Red Raiders began the season with a 38-8 win over Rib Lake/Prentice last Friday. ... Last season, Marathon posted a 2-7 record overall with victories over Bonduel and Rosholt. ... The all-time series between the two teams dates back to the mid 1990s. The Orioles defeated Marathon 34-14 in the opening round of the 1996 Division 4 playoffs on the their way to a state championship game appearance. Stanley-Boyd also beat Marathon 35-0 in the opening round of the Division 5 playoffs in 2007 and has won three of their four regular season meetings.

Cornell at Athens

Prep Football Preview: Growing numbers, returning experience spark excitement for Cornell The Cornell football team has growing numbers and returning experience for it second season of 8-man football.

Records: Cornell (1-7 in 2021), Athens (9-0 in 2021)

Previous Matchup: Athens 2, Cornell 0 (2021 forfeit)

All-Time Series: Athens leads 1-0

Matchup: The Chiefs open the 8-man season on the road against the Bluejays in a Central Wisconsin Conference crossover matchup. ... Athens had a strong first season of 8-man in 2021 as the team went unbeaten while playing an independent schedule, including wins over Owen-Withee, Flambeau, Lake Holcombe, Thorp and a forfeit win over the Chiefs. ... Aiden Janke earned first team all-conference accolades at wide receiver/tight end and defensive line, and Kyle Ellenbecker was a first-teamer at linebacker a season ago for the Bluejays. ... Last year’s forfeit was the first time Cornell and Athens were slated to meet on the gridiron.

Gilman at Lake Holcombe

Prep Football Preview: Lake Holcombe eager to improve on solid inaugural 8-man campaign The Lake Holcombe football team will look to improve upon last year's 3-6 record in the program's second season of 8-man football.

Records: Gilman (10-1 in 2021), Lake Holcombe (3-6 in 2021)

Previous Matchup: Lake Holcombe 26, Gilman 14 (1998 playoffs)

All-Time Series: Lake Holcombe leads 9-8

Matchup: The Chieftains host the nearby Pirates in a Central Wisconsin Conference crossover matchup. ... The Pirates won the Central Wisconsin West Conference title a season ago, advancing to the state semifinals before falling in a tight battle with Wausau Newman 29-28. Gilman returns all-conference running back/specialist/linebacker Grady Kroeplin, offensive and defensive lineman Braeden Person, defensive back Branden Ustianowski and linebacker Troy Duellman to lead the way. ... Friday’s meeting will mark the first time the two programs have played a game in the 21st century. The most recent meeting was a 26-14 Chieftains win in the opening round of the Division 6 playoffs in 1998 en route to Lake Holcombe’s state championship that season. ... The series goes back to the mid 1960s, when Lake Holcombe earned a 21-0 win on Sept. 24, 1965.

Owen-Withee at New Auburn

Prep Football Preview: New Auburn aims to stay physical with young squad The New Auburn football team wants to stay physical as a largely new group of players take on bigger roles this fall.

Records: Owen-Withee (5-4 in 2021), New Auburn (3-5 in 2021)

Previous Matchup: Owen-Withee 50, New Auburn 6 (2021)

All-Time Series: Owen-Withee leads 1-0

Matchup: The Trojans welcome the Blackhawks to town for a Central Wisconsin Conference crossover matchup. ... Owen-Withee posted a 5-4 record last year in its first 8-man season, including a 50-6 win over New Auburn in an extra added game at the end of the year. ... Kicker Linus Maas and defensive back Logan Amacher are all-conference players from a season ago back for the Blackhawks. ... Running back Treyton Tessmer (177 rushing yards, two touchdowns) and quarterback Amacher (110 rushing yards, four scores) had big games for the Blackhawks in their win over New Auburn a season ago.

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-local stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.