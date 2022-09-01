Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 3: Bloomer, Cadott and Stanley-Boyd start conference play

Conference action begins for 11-man teams while 8-man squads continue with crossover games.

Bloomer at Saint Croix Falls

Records: Bloomer (0-2), Saint Croix Falls (2-0)

Previous Matchup: Saint Croix Falls 47, Bloomer 36 (2021)

All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 4-2

Matchup: The Blackhawks hit the road to face the Saints to open Heart O’North Conference play...Saint Croix Falls opened the season by beating Unity (34-18) and Grantsburg (44-41) in nonconference play...Running back Aiden Meador has run for 266 rushing yards on 52 carries and one touchdown to lead the Saints ground game. Quarterback Brady Belisle had thrown for 178 yards and four touchdowns through two games...The Saints are ranked seventh in the latest WisSports.net Division 5 state coaches poll...Saint Croix Falls has won two of the last three matchups in the series after Bloomer won the first three matchups. The first-ever meeting was a 44-0 Bloomer win in the opening round of the Division 4 playoffs on Oct. 28, 2008.

Colfax at Cadott

Records: Colfax (1-1), Cadott (2-0)

Previous Matchup: Cadott 2, Colfax 0 (2021 forfeit)

All-Time Series: Cadott leads 2-1

Matchup: The Hornets host the Vikings to open Dunn-St. Croix Conference competition...Colfax split its two nonconference games, beginning the season with a 14-6 win in Whitehall before falling to Eleva-Strum 20-19 last week...Running back Asher Pecha ran for 182 yards and one score on 23 carries in the first two games and quarterback Brian Tuschl has completed 3 of 8 passes for 96 yards and two scores...Cadott earned a forfeit win over Colfax last season when the Vikings had to cancel the meeting for COVID-19 concerns. The only other two meetings between the teams came in the 20th century. Cadott earned a 43-16 win over Colfax in the opening round of the Division 5 playoffs on Oct. 27, 1998. The Vikings beat Cadott 19-6 on Sept. 21, 1951.

Stanley-Boyd at Durand-Arkansaw

Records: Stanley-Boyd (1-1), Durand-Arkansaw (1-1)

Previous Matchup: Durand 47, Stanley-Boyd 20 (2021)

All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 7-6

Matchup: The Orioles travel to Durand to face the Panthers to start Cloverbelt Conference action...Durand-Arkansaw split its two nonconference games, starting the season with a 22-21 win over Spring Valley before falling 33-22 at Prescott last week...Running backs Dawson Hartung (45 carries, 235 rushing yards and four TDs) and Ryan Mason (28 carries, 171 rushing yards and one touchdown) lead the ground game for the Panthers...Durand has won both matchups against the Orioles since joining the Cloverbelt Conference in 2020...The first-ever meeting between the programs was a 42-7 Panthers victory on Oct. 13, 1966.

Alma Center Lincoln at Cornell

Records: Alma Center Lincoln (0-1), Cornell (0-1)

Previous Matchup: Cornell 26, Alma Center Lincoln 6 (2009)

All-Time Series: Cornell leads 1-0

Matchup: The Chiefs host the Hornets in a Central Wisconsin Conference crossover 8-man matchup...Alma Center Lincoln started the season with a 40-36 loss at Bruce last week...Quarterback Jace Paul completed 12 of 38 passes for 194 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the opener. Raul Escamilla ran for 97 yards and two scores...Friday’s matchup marks the second time the Chiefs and Hornets have met. Cornell earned a 26-6 nonconference game to start the season on Aug. 28, 2009.

Lake Holcombe at Athens

Records: Lake Holcombe (0-1), Athens (1-0)

Previous Matchup: Athens 72, Lake Holcombe 14 (2021)

All-Time Series: Athens leads 1-0

Matchup: The Chieftains travel to Athens to face the Bluejays in a Central Wisconsin Conference crossover 8-man matchup...Athens is coming off a 54-22 victory over Cornell last Friday. Quarterback Kyler Ellenbecker ran for 138 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries and added 92 passing yards and two scores to go with 20-yard fumble recovery return for a touchdown...Friday’s game is the second matchup all-time between the programs. Athens earned a 72-14 victory a season ago.

New Auburn at Greenwood

Records: New Auburn (0-1), Greenwood (0-1)

Previous Matchup: N/A

All-Time Series: N/A

Matchup: The Trojans and Indians will clash in a Central Wisconsin West Conference crossover 8-man matchup...Greenwood started the season with a 62-8 home loss to McDonell last week...Friday’s game will mark the first time the two teams have played each other on the football field. Greenwood was scheduled to play at New Auburn last season, but the game was canceled due to inclement weather.

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.