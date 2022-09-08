Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 4: Bloomer, Stanley-Boyd host home tilts

Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd host home contests in 11-man action while the final week of Central Wisconsin 8-man crossover action takes place in week four.

Cameron at Bloomer

Records: Cameron (1-2, 1-0), Bloomer (0-3, 0-1)

Previous Matchup: Bloomer 56, Cameron 28 (2021)

All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 3-0

Matchup: The Blackhawks host the Comets in a Heart O'North matchup...Cameron opened the league season with a 46-12 win over Barron last week. Quarterback Tyson Lucas completed 6 of 11 passes for 149 yards and three touchowns with receiver Caden Anderson catching two of the touchdowns on four receptions for 87 yards...The Comets lost to Clear Lake (12-6) and Boyceville (36-0) in nonconference play...Bloomer has won all three all-time meetings with the Comets, each coming since Cameron moved into the Heart O'North in 2019.

Cadott at Turtle Lake

Records: Cadott (3-0, 1-0), Turtle Lake (2-1, 1-0)

Previous Matchup: Cadott 17, Turtle Lake 14 (2021)

All-Time Series: Tied at 1

Matchup: The unbeaten Hornets aim to stay that way with a trip to Turtle Lake to meet the Lakers in a Dunn-St. Croix battle...The Lakers beat Clear Lake 22-14 last week to begin DSC competition. Running back Christian Torgerson had run for 395 yards and five touchdowns on 61 carries and quarterback Walker Korish had thrown for 265 yards and four scores, three to receiver Drew Torgerson (11 receptions, 258 receiving yards and three TDs)...The Hornets and Lakers have split their first two games since being placed in the Dunn-St. Croix together in 2020 and both games have been decided by five points or fewer.

Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd

Records: Fall Creek (2-1, 0-1), Stanley-Boyd (1-2, 0-1)

Previous Matchup: Fall Creek 2, Stanley-Boyd 0 (2021 forfeit)

All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 26-7-1

Matchup: The Orioles host the Crickets in a Cloverbelt matchup at Oriole Park...Fall Creek earned nonconference wins over Altoona (26-20) and Augusta (20-8) before falling to unbeaten Mondovi (48-6) to open league play...Quarterback Eli Laube (38 of 62, 497 passing yards and three touchdowns), running back Ben Kelly (332 rushing yards on 55 carries, one TD) and wide receiver Jacob Wathke (nine receptions, 197 receiving yards and one TD) lead the Crickets offense...Stanley-Boyd forfeited last year's matchup to Fall Creek due to illness. Prior to that the Orioles had won the last 15 games against the Crickets dating back to a 6-0 Fall Creek win on Oct. 13, 2006...The all-time series goes back to the 1960s when Stanley-Boyd beat Fall Creek 14-6 in the first-ever matchup on Oct. 7, 1964.

Cornell at Gilman

Records: Cornell (0-2), Gilman (2-0)

Previous Matchup: Gilman 32, Cornell 7 (2009 playoffs)

All-Time Series: Cornell leads 25-21

Matchup: The Chiefs make the short trip east to Gilman to face the Pirates in a Central Wisconsin 8-man crossover contest...The two-time Central Wisconsin West Conference champion Pirates are now in the East and have started the season with shutout wins over Lake Holcombe (50-0) and Bruce (48-0)...Running back Troy Duellman (180 rushing yards on 13 carries, three touchdowns) and quarterback Grady Kroeplin (99 rushing yards on 12 attempts, five touchdowns) lead the Pirates offense...Friday's meeting will be the first between the teams since Gilman earned a 32-7 win in the opening round of the Division 7 playoffs on Oct. 27, 2009...The all-time series between the nearby foes goes back more than 60 years when Cornell blanked Gilman 65-0 on Sept. 21, 1951.

Lake Holcombe at Alma Center Lincoln

Records: Lake Holcombe (0-2), Alma Center Lincoln (1-1)

Previous Matchup: N/A

All-Time Series: N/A

Matchup: The Chieftains make the trek south to Alma Center Lincoln to face the Hornets in a Central Wisconsin 8-man crossover matchup...Alma Center Lincoln picked up its first win of the season last Friday, scoring three times in the early minutes of a 44-28 victory at Cornell...Quarterback Jace Paul (288 passing yards and six touchdowns, 216 rushing yards and two touchdowns) and running back Raul Escamilla (107 rushing yards, three touchdowns) lead the Hornets offense...This week marks the first-ever time the two programs have met on the gridiron.

Thorp at New Auburn

Records: Thorp (2-0), New Auburn (0-2)

Previous Matchup: Thorp 39, New Auburn 16 (1994 playoffs)

All-Time Series: Thorp leads 2-0

Matchup: The Trojans welcome the Cardinals in a Central Wisconsin 8-man crossover contest...The Cardinals have opened the season with lopsided victories over Prairie Farm (52-14) and McDonell (50-27)...Running back Logan Hanson (391 rushing yards, seven touchdowns), quarterback Aiden Rosemeyer (316 passing yards and four touchdowns, 174 rushing yards and two scores) and receivers Denzel Sutton (five receptions, 66 yards, two TDs) and Ashton Kroeplin (four receptions, 163 receiving yards, one TD) lead the Cardinals on offense...Friday's game is the first time the Cardinals and Trojans have met in nearly 30 years. Thorp beat New Auburn twice in 1994 on the way to the Division 6 championship game. The Cardinals shut out the Trojans 41-0 to start the season on Aug. 26 before earning a 39-16 win in the opening round of the playoffs on Oct. 25, 1994.

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.