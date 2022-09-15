Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 5: Cadott, Cornell host games as season reaches halfway mark

The prep football regular season hits the halfway mark as conference title contenders and playoff berths start to come into focus.

Bloomer at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Records: Bloomer (0-4, 0-2), Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (1-3, 1-1)

Previous Matchup: Bloomer 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14 (2021)

All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 9-3

Matchup: The Blackhawks make the short trip north to face the Bulldogs in Heart O'North action...Chetek-Weyerhaeuser picked up its first win of the season last Friday with a 43-8 triumph in Barron...Running back Lawson Davis (369 rushing yards, four touchdowns) and quarterback Cade Johnson (18 of 47 for 226 passing yards and two touchdowns) lead the way for the Bulldogs on offense...Bloomer has won three in a row over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser...The series dates back to 2010 when the Chetek and Weyerhaeuser districts consolidated. Bloomer won the first matchup 31-0 on Sept. 10, 2010.

Elmwood/Plum City at Cadott

Records: Elmwood/Plum City (3-1, 2-0), Cadott (3-1, 1-1)

Previous Matchup: Elmwood/Plum City 20, Cadott 0 (2021)

All-Time Series: Series tied at 1

Matchup: The Hornets look to bounce back from their first defeat of the season by returning home to host the Wolves in Dunn-St. Croix competition...Elmwood/Plum City routed Clear Lake 44-6 last Friday and is one of three teams still unbeaten in Dunn-St. Croix play (Spring Valley, Turtle Lake)...Running back Trevor Asher (992 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns) is the centerpiece of the Elmwood/Plum City offense...The teams have split their two matchups since both became part of the conference in 2020. Cadott won the first meeting 49-16 on Oct. 2, 2020.

Stanley-Boyd at Mondovi

Records: Stanley-Boyd (1-3, 0-2), Mondovi (4-0, 2-0)

Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 28, Mondovi 27 (2021)

All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 11-6-1

Matchup: The Orioles hit the road to face the unbeaten Buffaloes in Cloverbelt action...Mondovi has started the season with wins over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (20-10), Osceola (40-0), Fall Creek (48-6) and Osseo-Fairchild (50-6)...Running back Dawson Rud (469 rushing yards, eight TDs) and quarterback Jarod Falkner (407 rushing yards, eight touchdowns and 410 passing yards, three TDs) lead the Buffaloes offense...Stanley-Boyd has won both meetings since the Buffaloes joined the Cloverbelt Conference in 2020 an the all-time series dates back more than 100 years when Stanley High School defeated Mondovi 19-16 in a game in Eau Claire in 1920.

Prairie Farm at Cornell

Records: Prairie Farm (1-2), Cornell (0-3)

Previous Matchup: Prairie Farm 24, Cornell 0 (2021)

All-Time Series: Prairie Farm leads 9-5

Matchup: The Chiefs open Central Wisconsin West Conference competition by hosting the Panthers...Prairie Farm routed Greenwood (73-0) to pick up its first win of the season last Friday. Prior to that the Panthers lost to Thorp (52-14) and Owen-Withee (53-12)...The Panthers beat the Chiefs 24-0 last season in a weather-shortened nonconference game...The all-time series between the teams dates back to the late 1990s when Prairie Farm won the first-ever meeting 40-0 on Oct. 22, 1998.

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.