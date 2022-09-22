Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 6: Bloomer, Stanley-Boyd and Lake Holcombe hosts games

Bloomer, Stanley-Boyd and Lake Holcombe host conference matchups while Cadott and New Auburn hit the road as a part of the sixth week of the season.

Cumberland at Bloomer

Records: Cumberland (4-1, 3-0), Bloomer (1-4, 1-2)

Previous Matchup: Cumberland 46, Bloomer 28 (2021)

All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 51-32-2

Matchup: Fresh off their first win of the season, the Blackhawks return home to host the Beavers in Heart O'North play...Cumberland has won three in a row, most recently routing Barron 56-0. The Beavers have also beat Osseo-Fairchild (34-20), Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (38-15) and Spooner (46-30) to go with a 14-8 loss to former league foe Ladysmith on Aug. 26...Quarterback David Olson (77 of 104, 874 passing yards and 12 touchdowns) and running back Roman Ranallo (394 rushing yards, two TDs) lead the Beavers on offense...Cumberland has won four in a row over Bloomer, scoring at least 34 points in each victory...The all-time series dates back nearly 100 years with Bloomer beating Cumberland 19-0 in the first meeting on Sept. 20, 1924.

Cadott at Glenwood City

Records: Cadott (4-1, 2-1), Glenwood City (3-2, 1-2)

Previous Matchup: Glenwood City 31, Cadott 13 (2021)

All-Time Series: Glenwood City leads 2-1

Matchup: The Hornets hit the road to face the Hilltoppers in a Dunn-St. Croix battle...Glenwood City snapped a two-game losing streak with a 26-14 win over Clear Lake last Friday...The Hilltoppers beat Eleva-Strum (35-0) and Barron (54-8) in nonconference play before falling to Elmwood/Plum City (40-13) and Spring Valley (27-12) to open Dunn-St. Croix action...Running back Max Janson (485 rushing yards, nine touchdowns) leads the offense for the Hilltoppers...The teams have split their two matchups since the Hornets joined the Dunn-St. Croix in 2020. The only prior meeting was a 18-7 Glenwood City victory in the second round of the Division 5 playoffs on Oct. 31, 1998.

Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd

Records: Osseo-Fairchild (0-5, 0-3), Stanley-Boyd (1-4, 0-3)

Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 46, Osseo-Fairchild 6 (2021)

All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 26-12

Matchup: Two teams seeking their first Cloverbelt victory of the season clash at Oriole Park...The Thunder have lost to Cumberland (34-20), Altoona (36-6), Eau Claire Regis (42-0), Mondovi (50-6) and Elk Mound (15-0) so far this season...The Mounders ran for just shy of 300 yards in last week's shutout win over Osseo-Fairchild...Stanley-Boyd has won 10 of the last 11 meetings overall against the Thunder...The all-time series dates back to 1977 when Osseo-Fairchild defeated Stanley-Boyd 14-0 to win the Division 4 state championship at Carson Park in front of 3,449 fans.

Bruce at Lake Holcombe

Records: Bruce (1-3, 0-1), Lake Holcombe (1-3, 1-0)

Previous Matchup: Lake Holcombe 46, Bruce 34 (2001)

All-Time Series: Lake Holcombe leads 16-7

Matchup: The nearby rivals meet for the first time in more than 20 years on Friday when the Red Raiders come to town for a Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-man matchup...Bruce started league play with a 42-0 loss to McDonell on Saturday at Dorais Field. The Red Raiders beat Alma Center Lincoln 40-36 to start the season on Aug. 25 and has lost its last three games with defeats to Gilman (48-0), Athens (30-8) and the Macks...Quarterback Levi Nyehagen (299 rushing yards, one TD) and Andrew Frederick (157 rushing yards, four TDs) lead the Red Raiders on offense...Lake Holcombe has won four in a row over the Red Raiders. The first matchup was a 19-7 Bruce victory on Sept. 3, 1965.

New Auburn at Prairie Farm

Records: New Auburn (0-4, 0-1), Prairie Farm (2-2, 1-0)

Previous Matchup: Prairie Farm 20, New Auburn 18 (2019)

All-Time Series: Prairie Farm leads 38-24-1

Matchup: The Panthers and Trojans reignite their 8-man action in a Central Wisconsin West battle on Friday...Prairie Farm scored the final 48 points in a 48-6 win at Cornell last Friday. The Panthers have won two games in a row with wins over Greenwood (74-0) and Cornell after starting the season by falling to still unbeaten Thorp (54-14) and Owen-Withee (53-12)...The Panthers ran for 165 yards and added 112 through the air in last week's win at Cornell...Prairie Farm has won all seven meetings between the teams since both programs moved to 8-man full time in 2012. New Auburn's last win was a 34-27 triumph on Sept. 9, 2011...The all-time series goes back to New Auburn's first season of football when the Trojans edged the Panthers 18-17 in their second game ever on Sept. 26, 1944.

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.