Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 7: Playoff berths coming into focus

Cadott can clinch a playoff berth with a win while others aim to keep their postseason hopes alive in week seven.

Bloomer at Barron

Records: Bloomer (1-5, 1-3), Barron (0-6, 0-4)

Previous Matchup: Bloomer 30, Barron 26 (2021)

All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 76-17-1

Matchup: The Blackhawks hit the road to face the Golden Bears in a Heart O’North matchup...Barron is winless so far this season, most recently losing to Spooner 55-14 last Friday to with defeats to Ladysmith, Glenwood City, Cameron, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cumberland...Overall the Golden Bears have been outscored by a 298-42 margin through six games...Bloomer has won 16 of the last 17 meetings against the Golden Bears and nine in a row...The all-time series between the two teams dates back to the mid 1920s when Bloomer earned a 57-6 win on Nov. 11, 1925.

Cadott at Clear Lake

Records: Cadott (5-1, 3-1), Clear Lake (2-4, 0-4)

Previous Matchup: Cadott 15, Clear Lake 14 (2021)

All-Time Series: Tied at 1

Matchup: The Hornets look to keep pace atop the Dunn-St. Croix Conference standings when they travel to face the Warriors...Clear Lake has lost four in a row since winning its first two games of the season, most recently battling to a tight 12-8 defeat against conference-leading Spring Valley...Running backs Hunter Pickard (297 rushing yards, one TD) and Dominic Leintz (235 rushing yards, five TDs) lead the Clear Lake offense...The teams have split their two meetings since becoming Dunn-St. Croix foes in 2020.

Neillsville/Granton at Stanley-Boyd

Records: Neillsville/Granton (2-4, 1-3), Stanley-Boyd (2-4, 1-3)

Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 37, Neillsville/Granton 0 (2021)

All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 59-20-1

Matchup: The Orioles host the Warriors at Oriole Park in a Cloverbelt contest...Neillsville/Granton has lost three games in a row since starting the league season with a 35-8 win at Elk Mound...Quarterback Bryce Erickson (44 of 108, 596 passing yards, six TDs and eight INTs) and running back Andrew Brown (384 rushing yards, two TDs) lead the Neillsville/Granton offense...Stanley-Boyd has won 11 of 12 in the series which dates all the way back to to the early 1930s when Stanley won the first-ever matchup over Neillsville 53-0 on Oct. 4, 1930.

Cornell at Bruce

Records: Cornell (0-5, 0-2), Bruce (2-3, 1-1)

Previous Matchup: Bruce 46, Cornell 14 (2007)

All-Time Series: Bruce leads 4-2

Matchup: The Chiefs make the trip up Highway 27 to face the Red Raiders in a Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-man game...Bruce earned its first conference win of the season last week with a 40-0 win over Lake Holcombe...Levi Nyehagen (329 rushing yards, one TD) and Andrew Frederick (329 rushing yards, seven TDs) lead the Red Raiders on the ground...Friday marks the first time in 15 years the two teams have met. Bruce earned a 46-14 nonconference win on Aug. 23, 2007...The first matchup was a 14-6 Bruce win on Aug. 30, 2002.

Lake Holcombe at Prairie Farm

Records: Lake Holcombe (1-4, 1-1), Prairie Farm (3-2, 2-0)

Previous Matchup: Lake Holcombe 32, Prairie Farm 21 (2011)

All-Time Series: Lake Holcombe leads 26-16

Matchup: The Chieftains travel to Prairie Farm to face the Panthers in a Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-man battle...Prairie Farm is tied with McDonell atop the league standings after wins over Cornell and New Auburn in recent weeks...Tyler Rassbach (444 rushing yards, six touchdowns on the ground and 201 passing yards, one TD through the air) and Kooper Singerhouse (578 passing yards, eight touchdowns) lead the Panther offense...The last meeting between the teams was a 32-21 win for the Chieftains in 2011...The first-ever matchup was a 13-12 Prairie Farm victory on Oct. 2, 1970.

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.