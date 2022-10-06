Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 8: Cadott faces Dunn-St. Croix leader Spring Valley

Cadott takes aim at the leader in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference as a part of the eighth week of the prep football season.

Cadott at Spring Valley

Records: Cadott (6-1, 4-1), Spring Valley (6-1, 5-0)

Previous Matchup: Cadott 28, Spring Valley 6 (2021)

All-Time Series: Tied at 1

Matchup: The Hornets hit the road to face the Cardinals in a crucial Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup...Spring Valley is atop the league standings with an unbeaten 5-0 record, one game in front of Cadott and Elmwood/Plum City...The Cardinals have won six in a row since a 22-21 loss at Durand-Arkansaw to start the season...Running back Diego Schmitt (704 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns) and quarterback Cade Stasiek (480 rushing yards, six touchdowns) lead the way for the Spring Valley offense...Spring Valley can clinch at least a share of the conference title with a win while the Hornets need a victory to keep their league title hopes alive...The teams have split their two all-time meetings, both coming since Cadott joined the Dunn-St. Croix Conference in 2020.

Bloomer at Spooner

Records: Bloomer (2-3, 2-5), Spooner (3-4, 1-4)

Previous Matchup: Spooner 43, Bloomer 14 (2021)

All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 65-24-5

Matchup: The Blackhawks make the trip north to face the Railroaders in a Heart O'North Conference battle...Spooner has lost four of its last five games after starting the season 2-0. The Railroaders beat Barron 55-14 on Sept. 16 but have lost all of their other league matchups, most recently 36-34 at Cameron last Friday...Spooner has won the last two meetings with the Blackhawks. Bloomer won the previous 13 meetings before Spooner's recent victories...The all-time series is one of Bloomer's longest as Friday will be the 95th time the two programs have matched up. The series goes all the way back to a 19-3 Spooner victory on Oct. 6, 1923.

Cornell at New Auburn

Records: Cornell (0-6, 0-3), New Auburn (0-6, 0-3)

Previous Matchup: New Auburn 42, Cornell 12 (2011)

All-Time Series: New Auburn leads 9-6

Matchup: The Chiefs and Trojans clash in a Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-man battle of winless squads...Both teams are looking to snap winless skids. Cornell has lost nine in a row dating back to a forfeit win over Winter/Birchwood on Sept. 24, 2021. A win Friday would be Cornell's first since moving to 8-man at the start of 2021. New Auburn has lost nine in a row dating back to a 59-7 win over Alma Center Lincoln on Oct. 15, 2021...Friday will be the first time the two programs have met in 8-man competition. The last matchup was a 42-12 Trojans victory on Sept. 16, 2011 during New Auburn's last season of 11-man...The all-time series dates back to 1944, the first season both schools played football. Cornell won the meeting 25-19.

NOTE: Friday's McDonell at Lake Holcombe is canceled as the Chieftains have forfeited due to a low number of available players. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.