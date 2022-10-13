Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 9: Playoff prospects impacted in Bloomer, Cadott and Stanley-Boyd matchups

The 11-man playoffs will be impacted by matchups for Bloomer, Cadott and Stanley-Boyd as teams hit the final week of the regular season.

Northwestern at Bloomer

Records: Northwestern (8-0, 6-0), Bloomer (3-5, 3-3)

Previous Matchup: Northwestern 56, Bloomer 12 (2021)

All-Time Series: Northwestern leads 24-21

Matchup: The Blackhawks host the unbeaten Tigers in a Heart O'North battle. ... Northwestern has wrapped up a share of the Heart O'North Conference title and can win the outright crown with a win. ... The Tigers are led offensively by quarterback Luke Sedin (56 of 91, 1,073 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions) and running back Tanner Kaufman (95 attempts, 892 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns). ... Bloomer can clinch a playoff berth with a win but could still qualify for the postseason with a loss. ... Northwestern has won the last four meetings against Bloomer. ... The first meeting between the programs was a 12-8 Bloomer win on Nov. 2, 1974.

Boyceville at Cadott

Records: Boyceville (6-2, 4-2), Cadott (6-2, 4-2)

Previous Matchup: Boyceville 50, Cadott 22 (2021)

All-Time Series: Tied at 2

Matchup: The Bulldogs head for Cadott to face the Hornets in a showdown of teams looking to strengthen their postseason resumes. ... Boyceville has won two in a row and four of its last five games overall, most recently beating Clear Lake 38-25 last Friday. ... The Bulldogs are led offensively by quarterback Nick Olson (43 of 87, 707 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and three INTs) and running back Sebastian Nielson (821 rushing yards, eight TDs). ... Boyceville has won the first two meetings since Cadott joined the Dunn-St. Croix Conference in 2020. Cadott won the first two meetings in nonconference play in 2018 and 2019, including a 50-12 win on Oct. 12, 2018.

Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd

Records: Elk Mound (1-7, 1-5), Stanley-Boyd (3-5, 2-4)

Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 27, Elk Mound 21 (2021)

All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 3-1

Matchup: The Orioles aim to keep their postseason hopes alive by hosting the Mounders in a Cloverbelt encounter. ... Elk Mound has lost its last three games including a 37-6 defeat to Mondovi last Friday. ... The Mounders are led offensively by running backs Carter Vieth (703 rushing yards, four touchdowns) and Parker Dutzle (307 rushing yards, one TD). ... All four of the previous meetings between the team have occurred since 2016. Stanley-Boyd won the first matchup 39-0 in the second round of the Division 5 playoffs on Oct. 28, 2016. Elk Mound returned the favor with a 41-23 triumph in the opening round of the Division 5 playoffs on Oct. 19, 2018. Stanley-Boyd has won both matchups since Elk Mound joined the Cloverbelt in 2020.

South Shore at Cornell

Records: South Shore (2-2), Cornell (1-6)

Previous Matchup: N/A

All-Time Series: N/A

Matchup: The Chiefs host the Cardinals in an added 8-man game after Lake Holcombe forfeited its previously scheduled season finale against Cornell. ... South Shore is in its second season of 8-man football and has wins over Flambeau and Phillips junior varsity teams and defeats to Michigan-based teams from Mid-Peninsula and Gogebic. ... Friday marks the first time the Chiefs and Cardinals have met on the gridiron.

Bruce at New Auburn

Records: Bruce (4-3, 3-1), New Auburn (0-7, 0-4)

Previous Matchup: New Auburn 50, Bruce 14 (2021)

All-Time Series: New Auburn leads 24-21

Matchup: The Trojans host the Red Raiders in a Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-man battle. ... The Red Raiders jumped back into the conference title picture with a 26-12 win over Prairie Farm last Friday. ... Andrew Frederick ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the win, and Levi Nyehagen added 71 rushing yards and a score. ... New Auburn has won the last two meetings with the Red Raiders. ... The all-time series goes back to a 41-6 New Auburn win during the program's first season on Oct. 31, 1944.

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.