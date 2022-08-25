Prep Football: As 8-man grows, realignment keeps teams and rivalries closer to home

A lot has changed with prep 8-man football since it first returned to full-time status in the state of Wisconsin in 2012.

Coaches and programs that never dreamed they’d be in favor of the modified game have found themselves not only making the move, but also becoming fans themselves.

And as more teams have done so, it has allowed many to ultimately return to playing familiar teams closer to home. Another round of statewide realignment this season has moved many teams to new conferences. But because more programs have moved to 8-man full time in recent years, the new-look leagues feature more teams closer to home and allow for the restart of many rivalries.

How we got here

New Auburn was a part of the inaugural group to make the full-time move back to 8-man football in 2012 as a part of the Lakeland Conference made up of the Trojans and seven other teams. Year 1 was a total success for the team as it finished 8-2, including a 40-14 win over Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah in the third-place game at the season-ending Eight-Player Football Jamboree event in Schofield. Initially thought of as just a two-year experiment, more teams began joining in subsequent years as smaller participation numbers made 8-man more viable for small schools.

McDonell would be the next team to go 8-man when the team changed from 11-man following the 2016 season. Initially the plan was to make 2017 the first season, but the Macks canceled that season due to low players numbers before jumping onto the 8-man gridiron in 2018. With just 12 players dressed for their first game against Northwood/Solon Springs, the first year was a tough return to action as the team went winless and lost each game by at least 28 points while playing a schedule of games against teams from far away in the state.

Gilman was the next team to make the jump as the Pirates made the move in 2020. The Pirates were still a successful 11-man team, logging a 9-3 record and advancing to the third round of the Division 7 playoffs in 2019. But with falling enrollment, the school administration and longtime coach Robin Rosemeyer knew something had to change. The Pirates have been one of the state’s top teams in their first two seasons with a combined 17-2 record and a trip to the state semifinals a season ago.

The year 2021 saw a max exodus to 8-man as Cornell, Lake Holcombe and Thorp joined other local teams. Cornell and Lake Holcombe co-oped an 11-man team from 2013-20 but decided to go their separate ways and regain their individual identities as solo programs, while Thorp joined a growing number of area small schools in the jump. Those three joined Athens, Owen-Withee and Almond-Bancroft to create the Rogue Independent Conference for 2021, a group of teams in their first year of 8-man that were waiting for 2022 realignment to place them in conferences.

Familiar faces

Mark Maloney is no stranger to area football.

Maloney led McDonell from 2002-07 before a tenure coaching Colfax in the early 2010s. And while Maloney doesn’t have much familiarity with new foes Cornell, New Auburn, Lake Holcombe, Prairie Farm and Bruce in the overhauled Central Wisconsin West Conference, he’s quite familiar with the teams in the Central Wisconsin East Conference. Realignment has placed Thorp, Gilman, Owen-Withee, Greenwood, Athens and Alma Center Lincoln in the new league, and Maloney’s Macks will see Thorp, Owen-Withee and Greenwood during early-season crossover games. McDonell shared the Small Cloverbelt Conference with Thorp, Gilman, Owen-Withee and Greenwood during his first tenure with the team.

“Those are teams that we’re all very familiar with,” Maloney said.

Meanwhile five-sixths of the CWWC has a decidedly East Lakeland Conference feel to it as all but McDonell play in the same league in other sports.

“We’re excited to be in the old Lakeland Conference,” Lake Holcombe coach Brandon Baldry said. “It’s not the Lakeland anymore, but five of the six are pretty much what we used to play with back in the day. We’re excited to play teams we’re familiar with, kids that they play in basketball. There’s a rivalry between a few of the schools, so it’s nice to build on that.”

This fall, New Auburn will play nearby rivals Lake Holcombe and Cornell on the gridiron for the first time since 2011. The coaches for New Auburn and Lake Holcombe have talked about reviving the old Birchwood Axe Trophy, which the Trojans and Chieftains played for previously. Lake Holcombe and Cornell played last season for the first time since 2012 and introduced their own rivalry trophy — the Knight’s Shield, which honors their time together as a co-op when they were called the Knights.

The CWEC also features the revival of several old rivalries as Gilman, Thorp, Owen-Withee and Greenwood are back together after previously sharing Small Cloverbelt and Cloverwood roots.

In addition to restarted rivalries, travel time has also been severely trimmed. As the southernmost Lakeland school in the early days of 8-man play, New Auburn made many long trips north for games. McDonell’s closest road game in its first season was Wausau. This fall their furthest road game is Greenwood.

The future

As more teams made the move to 8-man, the WIAA has added more for the teams.

An eight-team state tournament bracket was created for the first time in 2018 with Sevastopol ultimately defeating Luck 38-38 for the title at Oriole Park in Stanley. One year later, Luck beat Wausau Newman 42-27 in a 16-team bracket at Dorais Field and stayed with 16 in 2021.

This year WisSports.net unofficially has 65 schools listed as playing 8-man football, including nine conferences and others playing independent schedules.

As 8-man football starts its second decade in the state of Wisconsin, the game has grown quickly.

And while it might’ve taken a while for some to get closer foes and rivals back on the schedule, that is starting to happen.