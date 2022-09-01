Prep Football: Balance drives impressive starts for McDonell, Thorp

Following impressive opening week victories, the McDonell and Thorp football teams match up this Friday in Thorp.

The Macks and Cardinals started 8-man play last Friday with sizable wins. McDonell routed Greenwood 62-8 and Thorp pummeled Prairie Farm 52-14.

Both squads used similar successes to win their opening games, riding balanced offense and tenacious defense to slow down physical foes.

McDonell ran for 211 yards with Evan Eckes leading the way with 147 yards and two scores on 10 carries and threw for 250 yards, 229 from sophomore quarterback Grant Smiskey. But for McDonell coach Mark Maloney, it wasn't the points or the yardage that pleased him the most — it was his team's tenacity and execution.

“It was nice to see – and not every time – but there was a lot of good things that happened where they were coached to do certain things and when they did that, things went very well," Maloney said.

Logan Hanson (132 rushing yards, three scores) and Aiden Rosemeyer (108 rushing yards, one TD) each went over the century mark on the ground and Rosemeyer added 231 passing yards and three scores as the Cardinals outscored the Panthers 30-8 in the second half of their win.

“I just thought we played complimentary football," Thorp coach Keldric Stokes said. "If we’re balanced then we’re going to have good success. We threw for 230, ran for 251. That’s pretty good balance for a team that’s known to throw the ball.”

Both programs have the ability to air it out, but want to marry the run and passing games together. Maloney's return to the program has meant a shift for McDonell's offense to the I-formation — a style of play the roster is familiar with from Maloney's time as the Notre Dame Middle School coach. Thorp has upperclassmen experience at the skill positions to trigger its high-scoring attack.

Stokes said on defense his team's tackling and getting multiple players to the ball will be key against a talented McDonell offense, including a 'really, really great' wide receiver in Dale Tetrault. The senior caught five passes for 174 yards and two scores in the win at Greenwood.

Likewise the Thorp offense has Maloney's attention and said his team will need to play another fundamentally sound and disciplined game as they go against a Cardinals squad with talent all around the lineup.

“We’re hoping we don’t give this quarterback a lot of time to throw the ball because he’s dangerous," Maloney said of Rosemeyer.

Friday will be the first time the Macks and Cardinals have squared off on the 8-man gridiron. The two programs have plenty of history prior to moving to 8-man, meeting 25 times over the years. The most recent matchup was a 65-36 McDonell win in 2016 during the Macks' most recent season of 11-man. The all-time series dates back to the mid-1950, when Thorp won the first-ever meeting 32-0 on Oct. 19, 1956. McDonell won five of the last six matchups when the two teams played together in the Cloverwood Conference.

But their meeting Friday night comes in a new era. Both the Macks and Cardinals started the 2022 season with big expectations and showed what they are capable of in week one. In order to stay unbeaten on the young season, a strong effort will be needed on Friday night.

“I think it’s going to be a hard-fought game," Stokes said. "Two good, competitive teams (and) rather young teams going out there and playing hard. The team that makes the least amount of mistakes will have the most success.”

Up Next McDonell at Thorp When: Friday, 7 p.m. Records: McDonell (1-0), Thorp (1-0)

McDonell at Thorp Previous Matchup: McDonell 65, Thorp 36 (2016) All-Time Series: Tied 12-12-1 Matchup: The Macks head east to Thorp to face the Cardinals in a Central Wisconsin Conference 8-man crossover battle...Thorp outscored Prairie Farm 30-8 in the second half of a 52-14 win last Friday. Quarterback Aiden Rosemeyer completed 11 of 20 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns. Logan Hanson (132 rushing yards, three touchdowns) and Rosemeyer (108 rushing yards, one TD) each went over the 100-yard mark on the ground while Ashton Kroeplin (three catches, 122 receiving yards and one TD) and Denzel Sutton (three catches, 56 receiving yards, two scores) led in the air...Thorp is ranked seventh in the latest WisSports.net 8-man state coaches poll...The all-time series is tied and dates back nearly seven decades when Thorp won the first-ever meeting 32-0 on Oct. 19, 1956.