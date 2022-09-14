Prep Football: Birch Tree Axe battle returns as Lake Holcombe, New Auburn meet on gridiron for first time since 2011

A Chippewa County football rivalry is renewed on Thursday evening when Lake Holcombe hosts New Auburn in Holcombe.

Thursday’s matchup will mark the first time since 2011 that the Chieftains and Trojans have clashed on the gridiron. The two programs met 45 times from 1956-2011 before the series ended when New Auburn made the move to 8-man football beginning 2012. Lake Holcombe co-oped with Cornell from 2013 through 2020 before making the move to 8-man itself in 2021. And after an acclimation year last season, the Trojans and Chieftains are back in the some conference and eager to restart the rivalry.

“We are really looking forward to it,” New Auburn coach Wayne North said. “A lot of the players don’t know anything about it. We have some parents that are pumped and got their kids pumped up for it, and so it is going to be exciting to get that going again.”

That also means the return of the Birch Tree Axe, the trophy that goes to the winner of the game. Lake Holcombe won the most recent matchup in the series with a 30-23 victory on Sept. 23, 2011, and since then, the Axe has been snugly nestled in the school’s trophy case. But that changes this week.

The Birch Tree Axe first was contested for in the early 1990s. As the story of the axe goes, each fall the mighty Trojan and Chieftain who were separated by a single path would battle for the right to possess the Birch Tree Axe, a vital tool for survival in the birch tree-rich forests.

Lake Holcombe coach Brandon Baldry has been on both sides of the rivalry. Baldry graduated from New Auburn in 2005 and is in his second season as Chieftains head coach.

“Here in Holcombe, we are excited to bring back the Birch Tree Axe,” Baldry said. “This is something new to the current players and students but a memorable event for their parents and our community. I have talked with some of my New Auburn friends and community members, and it sounds like they are excited about bringing the axe back and rebuilding this memorable tradition for both communities.”

Over the years, the rivalry has been full of some memorable games.

Jyle Jones ran for 209 yards and four touchdowns for Lake Holcombe in the most recent contest 11 years ago. Three years prior, the Trojans outlasted the Chieftains in a 20-12 triple overtime victory to clinch what would be New Auburn’s final 11-man playoff berth as Max Super’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Ian Ziperski in the third overtime was the difference. Lake Holcombe edged New Auburn 18-12 in the other overtime game in the series on Oct. 4, 1996, as Birky Bilderback’s 3-yard touchdown plunge in overtime helped the Chieftains best the Trojans.

The series dates back all the way to the mid 1950s, when Joe Raykovich’s Trojans routed John Oakeson’s Chieftains 51-6 in the first-ever matchup on Sept. 7, 1956. Following that game, it would be 12 years before the teams played again in 1968, but then the Chieftains and Trojans squared off each year until 2011. Lake Holcombe won nine of the last 10 games in 11-man competition and leads the all-time series 28-17.

Baldry fondly remembers being a part of the Trojans team that regained the axe with a 32-18 victory in 2001.

Both teams enter Thursday’s meeting winless but hungry for a victory. Lake Holcombe nearly got theirs last Friday at Alma Center Lincoln before the Hornets scored in the final minutes of a 22-16 victory. Max Sauerwein ran for 135 yards while Ryley Craker added 72 yards and a score and Trent Nitek also found the end zone on the ground for the Chieftains.

“We have had three nonconference games so far. We set our goal to get better and healthier each game leading into conference play,” Baldry said. “However, we may not be healthier, but we have learned a lot about our self as a team. We must correct our mental mistakes and be able to play through adversity over four quarters. This has been our biggest downfall so far. I am excited to start conference play and to compete at a high level.”

New Auburn is coming off a 36-0 shutout loss at home to Thorp in which Braden Johnson led the Trojans with 48 rushing yards. New Auburn also has suffered a rash of injuries early in the season, but North has been proud of his team’s attitude and said his team is “pumped” for Thursday.

“We’re just playing through adversity right now,” North said. “The guys have a good attitude. With four guys down four starters and they’re playing as a team, probably more unified than ever right now and every game even though we’ve had injuries we’re playing more as a team.”

The winning team will not only acquire some hardware but start the Central Wisconsin West Conference schedule with a victory.

One team has the axe, and the other wants it.

“It would be nice to bring it back on this end of the county,” North said.