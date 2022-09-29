Prep Football: Chi-Hi aims for quicker start with unbeaten River Falls coming to town

Right now Chuck Raykovich and the Chi-Hi football team’s coaching staff have a question they don’t quite know the answer to.

But the Cardinals know they need to figure it out soon.

Slow starts have hurt Chi-Hi at times this season and with unbeaten River Falls coming to town for a Big Rivers Conference showdown on Friday at Dorais Field, Raykovich knows his team cannot afford to come out flat against the Wildcats.

“We’ve started slow in every game this year and we can’t figure it out,” Raykovich said. “We’ve done different things to try and get going quicker.”

Last Friday the Cardinals were held out of the end zone in the first half before springing to life in a 21-7 win at New Richmond. Raykovich said his group showed fight near the end of the first half and that carried over into a dominant second half where Mason Von Haden, Mason Howard and Dawson Goodman each ran for touchdowns while the defense held a potent Tigers defense out of the end zone after allowing one score in the first half.

Chi-Hi (4-2, 2-2) was held off the scoreboard in the first half in losses to Hudson and Menomonie to start Big Rivers play. River Falls (6-0, 4-0) has outscored opponents 67-27 in the first two quarters and 147-55 overall to help the Wildcats sit along atop the Big Rivers standings with three weeks to go.

“A college town, they’ve got great high school facilities,” Raykovich said of River Falls. “They’re growing leaps and bounds and they’re a good football team. They’re very well coached. Their kids are big, they’re fast and they love to play football. There’s no secret why they’re 6-0.”

Junior running back Jonah Severson leads a bruising round game. The 201-pound Severson has run for 882 yards and 15 touchdowns, according to WisSports.net, including a 157-yard effort with two scores in last week’s 28-7 win over Superior. The junior has at least 20 attempts in each game and ran for a season-best 212 yards and four scores in a 27-13 win over Hudson on Sept. 9.

Quarterback Jacob Range has completed 33 of 53 passes for 513 yards and three touchdowns and six interceptions. Almost half of those completions have went to receiver Jordan Karras who has 13 catches for 260 yards and two scores. Defensively the Wildcats have allowed only one team to score more than 13 points in a game and have limited four of six foes to nine points or fewer.

The Wildcats were moved out of the Big Rivers in 2020 as a part of statewide realignment. River Falls spent two seasons in the Mississippi Valley Conference although the Wildcats did play three games against Big Rivers teams during the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season. Last season the Wildcats won the Mississippi Valley Conference title and advanced to the second round of the Division 2 playoffs before falling to Waunakee.

With three weeks to go in the regular season, River Falls already has clinched a playoff berth and controls its own destiny in search of a conference championship. Even with two losses on its resume, the Cardinals could still win a share of the Big Rivers title. It would take a lot of help for that to happen but would need to start with a victory on Friday.

“At this level of football Division 1, high-level Division 2 like River Falls, any team that’s undefeated at this stage of the game is a good football team,” Raykovich said. “There’s no luck involved. They’re a very, very strong football team and we’re going to have to play the best game of the year to stay with them.”

River Falls has won the last three games against the Cardinals with Chi-Hi winning the five prior games.

Overall Chi-Hi owns a 29-16-1 advantage in the all-time series, one that dates back to Nov. 2, 1929 when the Wildcats won the first-ever meeting 7-0.