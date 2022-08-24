Prep Football: Chi-Hi, D.C. Everest clash after impressive wins in Week 1

Two teams coming off impressive opening victories will clash on Thursday night at Dorais Field as Chi-Hi hosts D.C. Everest in a nonconference encounter.

The Cardinals (1-0) are fresh off a sound 38-7 victory at Holmen last Thursday, while the Evergreens (1-0) picked up a 35-14 rout at Green Bay Preble on the same night.

Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich has seen plenty of the Evergreens over the years and said the program has returned to playing at a high level.

“Everest is back to where they were years ago,” Raykovich said. “They’re big, they’re strong, they’re very athletic, very aggressive.”

The Evergreens ran for 282 yards and three touchdowns while adding 102 passing yards and two scores in the win at Preble, according to WisSports.net. Cayden Bangston shouldered most of the rushing load in the win as the 191-pound junior had 109 rushing yards and two scores on 19 carries. Fellow junior Vinnie Tesch added 59 yards on six carries, and quarterback Jack Bobinski ran for 51 yards while completing 5 of his 13 passes for 102 yards, two scores and three interceptions. Through the air, senior wide receiver Flynn Huffman was a big-play threat with three catches for 79 yards including a 27-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.

Fullback/tight end Simon Witt and inside linebacker Carson Davczyk were second team All-Valley Football Association conference honorees a season ago with Witt (inside linebacker) and Arlin Sangster (outside linebacker) earning honorable mentions.

Like the Evergreens, the Cardinals are coming off an impressive victory to start the season. Chi-Hi ran for more than 320 yards and scored five touchdowns in a 38-7 victory at Holmen. Mayston Tester had a team-high 149 yards on just eight carries with Ryan Gaudet adding 53 yards on five attempts. Mason Von Haden, Dawson Goodman and Mason Howard found the end zone on the ground with Goodman also pouncing on a fumble for a score.

Defensively, the Cards held the Vikings off the scoreboard until the final minutes, and overall Raykovich said his team did a good job of limiting the mistakes that can often be found in early season games.

“I liked how our defense came out and played and what I really liked, what did we have one penalty?” Raykovich said. “We didn’t have but one or two penalties the whole game, and for the first game that’s impressive. We didn’t fumble. We didn’t make many mistakes, and the defense picked off two. That’s how you win games. You don’t put the ball in the opposition’s hands, and you take it away from them as often as you can.”

A similar effort will be needed against D.C. Everest on Thursday if the team wants to improve to 2-0 for a second year in a row. Thursday’s game is also Hall of Fame night as Chi-Hi honors its Class of 2022 with Tim Leis and Denise Hanson-Petricka being recognized during the game.

School isn’t quite in session yet at Chi-Hi but with a pair of recognizable faces being honored and two talented teams locking up, Raykovich expects a fun atmosphere for the players.

“I think it’s hard to get the full Friday night lights experience until school starts. It’s still different but they’re going to be excited especially being the Hall of Fame night,” Raykovich said.

Last season, the Cardinals earned an exciting 10-9 victory on the road over the Evergreens, thwarting a late two-point conversion attempt to seal the win.

D.C. Everest has won five of the eight all-time meetings. Prior to last season the two programs had not met since 2004. The all-time series dates back to Oct. 30, 1953, when Chi-Hi won the first-ever meeting 40-6.