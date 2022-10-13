Prep Football: Chi-Hi incorporates service projects into captains process

What does it take to be a captain for the Chi-Hi football team?

That’s a question longtime head coach Chuck Raykovich has wrestled with for many years.

More recently, Raykovich has asked his seniors who want to be captain to take their reach beyond the football field and do something that benefits not just the team, but the school and the community.

During Raykovich’s three-plus decades leading the Cardinals, the coach has tried everything to select captains before the idea to activate captainship through service came to him from his tree stand.

“When I do this I might as well not bring a bow because all I do is football stuff and I was thinking about this captains thing and I said what will separate the cream from the rest is to do a project, and then I thought what should this project be?” Raykovich said. “It came to me that it’s a project that brings the school, community and team together.”

Each year, seniors who want to be captains are to submit a written proposal for a project to serve the community and how and when it will be executed. Not all projects are green lit by Raykovich, and after they are done the players must also write a followup describing how it went, how it helped and who was involved while making sure other teammates help as well.

The projects have ranged in who they help, but have all helped many in the community. The duos of Jace Zwiefelhofer and Thomas Clary and Davis Bromeisl and Nathan Drivas organized groups to help out at local youth fishing clinics, while Grayden Thatcher and Mason Howard organized a group of students to build more than 40 beds for Sleep In Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit organization that provides beds to children in need.

Dawson Goodman and Kolbe Solberg sold hot dogs at Chi-Hi’s fall code meeting and donated all the money to the school’s Cardinal Landing entity, a place for students in need to acquire clothing or school supplies. Ezra Lindstrom organized a group to help sort items for the Chippewa Youth Hockey Association, set up a community-wide garage sale at the rink and donated the proceeds to the Boys and Girls Club Capital Campaign. Reid Post volunteered at the optimist club stand at the fairgrounds during the Northern Wisconsin State Fair and also was a part of a group to volunteer a school welding instructor with unloading and building gaga ball pits for Stillson Elementary School.

“I think it’s been one of the better things I’ve done as a head coach,” Raykovich said. “The kids really like it. They like the response they get from the community, and they’ve come up with some unbelievable projects that our community is really proud of.”

On the field the Cardinals (6-2, 4-2) are excelling as well as winners of four games in a row, most recently picking up a 28-20 win at Eau Claire Memorial last Friday to clinch a playoff berth. Mason Howard ran for 86 yards and two scores while Mason Von Haden and Goodman added touchdown runs in the win.

Chi-Hi still has a slim chance at winning a share of the Big Rivers Conference title with a win and losses by River Falls and Hudson. Superior (1-7, 1-5) comes to town for Friday’s homecoming game fresh off a 31-6 loss to Hudson last Friday. The Spartans notched their first win of the season two weeks ago by routing Eau Claire Memorial 34-13, a game in which quarterback Carson Gotelaere ran for 115 yards and four scores while adding 86 passing yards and a touchdown to wide receiver Hunter Willis.

“Superior for years has always been a football town, and it’s a blue collar town with a lot of hard-working people and hard-hitting kids,” Raykovich said.

The Spartans are out of the upcoming playoffs, but with Chi-Hi fighting for postseason position and hosting homecoming, Raykovich said their foes would love nothing more to play spoiler and end their season on a high note Friday night.

Raykovich said the coaches talked to the team on Monday about homecoming week and wanting the players to enjoy all the activities before getting their chance to shine on Friday.

“We told our boys to go and enjoy the activities that the school is providing, be a spectator and cheer for your fellow classmates and your event is Friday night and the homecoming is not going to be successful if you don’t win the game,” Raykovich said.

As the team hits the end of the regular season, Raykovich feels his team is peaking at the right time and is as fresh as any team he can recall. The Cardinals have been limiting physicality in practice, and Raykovich also credited the school’s conditioning program run by Derek Nette.

Chi-Hi won in Superior 20-6 last season with the Spartans taking the previous two matchups. Overall the Cardinals own a 19-17 advantage in the all-time series, one that dates back nearly 118 years when Superior won the first meeting 67-0 on Nov. 10, 1906.

Following Friday’s games, this year’s football playoff field and pairings will be revealed in a hour-long show at 10 a.m. Saturday on Bally Sports Wisconsin. The brackets will be posted on the WIAA’s website around 11 a.m.