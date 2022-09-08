Prep Football: Chi-Hi, Menomonie renew one of state's oldest rivalries

One of the state's most storied football rivalries is renewed on Friday when Chi-Hi heads to Menomonie to face the Mustangs at Don and Nona Williams Stadium.

Friday's matchup will mark the 110th time the two programs have met on the gridiron, according to Chippewa Herald records. According to WisSports.net, that is tied for the 10th most games played in any series in Wisconsin prep history.

The Cardinals and Mustangs have battled over Big Rivers Conference championships and playoff victories since they first met on the gridiron in 1895. This year's meeting features two teams looking to keep pace in what figures to be a highly competitive Big Rivers title fight.

“Menomonie’s a very, very good football team," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said.

The Mustangs started the season with a pair of tight nonconference defeats to Rice Lake and Onalaska before routing Superior 41-7 last Friday to open league play. Menomonie fell to Rice Lake 26-21 in week one in a contest in which the Mustangs had a chance to win in the final minutes against a state-ranked Warriors squad. One week later the Mustangs limited a high-flying Hilltoppers offense to just two touchdowns and less than 200 yards of total offense in a 14-0 loss.

Menomonie came back to run for 324 yards and five scores last Friday in Superior.

“People that think Menomonie is down don’t understand Menomonie," Raykovich said.

Running back Steele Schaefer has run for 273 yards and five scores through three games, according to WisSports.net. Quarterback Treysen Witt has completed 35 of 55 passes for 385 yards and two scores to give the Mustangs a multi-dimensional look on offense to go with its tough defense.

Chi-Hi is coming off its first defeat of the season, a 17-7 loss to Hudson last Friday at Dorais Field. The Cardinals were held to one touchdown while the defense kept a potent Raiders offense at bay for much of the game until a field goal midway through the fourth quarter pushed the Hudson lead to two scores. Chi-Hi started the season with impressive nonconference wins over Holmen (38-7) and D.C. Everest (35-21) before the loss to the Raiders.

“You’ve got to be prepared every week and it’s tough," Raykovich said. "It’s tough. We wanted to flush (last) Friday night’s game and the last thing we told them was the week prior (against D.C. Everest) we got the breaks. Last Friday night we didn’t get the breaks and you’ve got to make your breaks many times too. You just can’t wait for fate to turn your direction and have good things happen to you. You have to make good things happen.”

Chi-Hi averaged more than 250 yards rushing in its two nonconference wins before the Raiders held the Cardinals to just 82 yards on the ground. Raykovich said his team wasn't far away from a win in Friday's game, saying like most close games it was determined by a handful of plays. That could once again be the case Friday night in Menomonie.

Last week's game marked the one-third mark of the regular season and while school just started, teams are already closing in on the halfway mark.

With how quick the regular season moves and the caliber of coaching in the Big Rivers, Raykovich said if something needs to be shored up teams can't wait to fix it.

“The season goes fast and you don’t have time to (say) ‘well, maybe in a couple weeks we’ll do this’," Raykovich said. "It’s now.”

Menomonie, Eau Claire Memorial, Hudson and River Falls each won their Big Rivers openers and now Chi-Hi, Eau Claire North, New Richmond and Superior are looking to get back on track and grab their first league victories of the season.

The Mustangs lead the all-time series 57-47-2 with three unknown results from early in the series. Menomonie has won the last six matchups against the Cardinals including a 21-14 victory at Dorais Field last season. The all-time series dates back to the late 1800s when Menomonie earned a 6-4 win in the first-ever matchup on Nov. 16, 1895.

Up Next Chi-Hi at Menomonie When: Friday, 7 p.m. TV: Chi-Hi (2-1, 0-1), Menomonie (1-2, 1-0)

Chi-Hi at Menomonie Previous Matchup: Menomonie 21, Chi-Hi 14 (2021) All-Time Series: Menomonie leads 57-47-2 Matchup: The Cardinals make the trip west to Menomonie to battle the Mustangs for the 110th time...Menomonie picked up its first win of the season last Friday with a 41-7 rout in Superior...Quarterback Treysen Witt (35 of 55, 385 passing yards and two touchdowns) and running back Steele Schaefer (273 rushing yards, five TDs) lead the offense for the Mustangs...Menomonie has won the last six meetings with Chi-Hi...The all-time series dates back to a 6-4 victory for Menomonie in Chi-Hi's first season of football on Nov. 16, 1895.