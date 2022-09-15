Prep Football: Chi-Hi returns home to face rejuvenated Eau Claire North

It’s been a few years since the Chi-Hi football team has faced Eau Claire North.

But the Cardinals are familiar with the head coach patrolling the sideline for the Huskies.

Chi-Hi returns to Dorais Field on Friday to host Eau Claire North in a Big Rivers Conference battle. The Huskies hit town on a high note coming off a 21-0 shutout victory over Superior last week. The win snapped a 46-game Big Rivers losing skid for Eau Claire North, who is playing well under first-year coach Matt McGinnis.

Prior to the win, the Huskies put forth competitive efforts in losses to La Crosse Central, La Crosse Logan and Eau Claire Memorial to begin the season.

McGinnis is a former Chi-Hi assistant under coach Chuck Raykovich.

“They’ve got good athletes and they’ve got a new coach who at one time coached for me here at Chi-Hi,” Raykovich said. “I know he’s a good coach and he’s going to do the right things and obviously he is. It’s going to be a tough game.”

The Huskies (1-3, 1-1) have leaned on the ground game early on with success. Jack Kein has run for a team-high 311 yards and three touchdowns so far, according to WisSports.net. Cameron Olson has added 250 yards and a touchdown and James Jarzynski has 154 yards and three scores. Quarterback Tyler Everson has completed 30 of 58 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions. Most of Everson’s passes have went to wide receiver Traeton Goss with the junior snagging nine receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Last week the Eau Claire North defense limited Superior to 206 yards in total offense in the win.

“We haven’t seen them for three years,” Raykovich said of Eau Claire North. “A new coaching staff, a new attitude in that program and they’re excited to finally be in the win column and they’ve always had athletes at North. Everybody’s always wondered ‘boy, they do well in hockey, they do well in basketball, they do well in baseball’ – well now they’re getting those kids out to play football. It’ll be a tough test for us.”

Chi-Hi (2-2, 0-2) is coming off a 20-14 defeat at Menomonie last Friday, a game in which the Cardinals cut a 20-point deficit to six in the final minutes before the Mustangs hung on. Turnovers and penalties put the Cardinals in a hole versus the Mustangs before the team was able to mount a rally in the fourth quarter. Chi-Hi opened Big Rivers play with a 17-7 loss to Hudson in a game with a similar script of a few mistakes and breaks the other way making the difference.

“When you look at both games if you’re real critical about it if we have three plays go our way, we’d be undefeated right now,” Raykovich said of the last two losses. “They’re in my head, they’ll be in my head a long time those three plays but that’s football. That’s athletics. The team that makes the play wins the game and we’ve just got to make some plays, getting some breaks on our own instead of waiting for them to happen.”

Friday will mark the first time the Cardinals and Huskies have met on the gridiron since 2019. There was no meeting in 2020 as Eau Claire North opted to play an alternate fall schedule in the spring of 2021 and the Huskies forfeited the scheduled matchup last season due to illness.

Chi-Hi and Superior are each winless through two weeks of a competitive Big Rivers schedule. River Falls and Menomonie are unbeaten at the top of the heap with Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial, Hudson and New Richmond close behind at 1-1.

The Cardinals have won the last six meetings with the Huskies including last season’s forfeit. Prior to last week’s win over Superior, Eau Claire North’s last Big Rivers win came against the Cardinals — a 27-20 triumph on Sept. 26, 2014.

The all-time series dates back nearly 60 years when the Cardinals bested the Huskies 32-12 on Oct. 18, 1963. Overall Chi-Hi leads the all-time series 32-12.