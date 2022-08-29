Prep Football: Chi-Hi's Veterans Appreciation Night reaches 10th year

The Chi-Hi football program's annual Veterans Appreciation Night hits the 10-year milestone on Friday night when the Cardinals host Hudson at Dorais Field.

The game will not only begin Big Rivers Conference play for the Cards, but more importantly serve as a chance to honor those who have given so much for their country. The program is hosting a warm clothing drive throughout the month of September for homeless veterans through The Hands Foundation, a local group that partners with agencies and efforts such as Veterans Assistance Foundation, Stand Down events and Help-A-Vet to help homeless veterans stay warm and assist them in finding housing.

The Cardinals are collecting new or gently used winter boots, large warm coats, sweatshirts/hoodies, cotton or wool socks, large long johns, undergarments, hats and gloves and personal hygiene items throughout the month at both Jacobson's Hardware locations as well as in drop off bins at the front of Dorais Field an hour before kickoff for all varsity, junior varsity and freshmen games. This week that includes Thursday's freshman game and Friday's varsity contest.

Those unable to drop off donations can have them picked up by calling 715-271-7593 to schedule the Cardinal football players and coaches to pick up.

The Hands Foundation is run by Scott Marrier, a college roommate of longtime Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich. The genesis for the event started a decade ago when Raykovich had a simple observation.

“When it all first started I was just at that point in my life, I was like a lot of other people, I couldn’t believe that there were homeless vets in our area, and they’re a lot of them," Raykovich said. "The goal is to help them out, and I’ve told every team for the past ten years if we didn’t have those guys, we wouldn’t be playing football on the Friday night lights.”

Since then, the event has expanded each year. Local veterans are invited to attend the game and will be honored on the field prior to the beginning of the contest.

“It’s gotten a life of its own," Raykovich said. "It’s getting huge, and it’s an event that people really look forward to. At the end of that game, people will be looking forward to it for next year already.”