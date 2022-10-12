Prep Football: Commitment, cohesiveness carry McDonell to doorstep of first outright conference title of 21st century

The growth of the McDonell football program since moving to 8-man is impossible to ignore.

From a winless team in its first season, the Macks enter Thursday's regular season finale against Prairie Farm with a chance to win the program's first outright conference championship in 25 years.

McDonell has shown consistent growth in each of its first five seasons, and as more players have embraced the commitment it takes to be great, better results have developed.

“It means a lot, but the biggest thing has been the commitment among the older kids," McDonell senior Brady Rubenzer said. "Each year, more and more seniors have become dedicated and even younger classmen throughout the grades really buying into the philosophy.”

When seniors Will Fritz, Aly Ferguson, Evan Eckes, Griffen Sokup, Malaki Suckerman, Dale Tetrault and Rubenzer were freshmen, the Macks were coming off a winless first year at the 8-man level. The Macks won three games in 2019 and improved to 5-3 in 2020 before a 6-3 mark a season ago.

Many of those seniors are four-year players for the varsity team and have taken on not only a bigger role as players, but also leaders as they've grown.

“This is our fourth year in high school, and I think by far this is the most connected that I felt a team has been," Tetrault said. "I can go to any of these guys and I can say this is my brother or sister and it’s just a whole different atmosphere when we’re that connected and will do anything for each other.”

The Macks (5-2, 4-0) are unbeaten in Central Wisconsin West Conference play after earning a forfeit win over Lake Holcombe last week. Most recently the Macks were on the field for a varsity game on Sept. 23, when McDonell beat Cornell 46-8. Since then, the Macks have had two weeks to focus on the Panthers (4-3, 3-1), a team capable of beating foes on the ground and through the air.

Bruce knocked off Prairie Farm 26-12 last Friday, moving McDonell all alone into first place with one week to go. But the focus doesn't change for the Macks as an outright league title is the goal.

“It means a lot, and it means a lot more for the guys that’ve been working in the offseason," Rubenzer said. "We’ve been thinking about a conference title, and we established these goals at the end of last season. Guys have been thinking about this for 10-11 months. So it’ll be high stakes and lotta energy even throughout practice this week.”

If the motivation of the first potential conference title of the 21st century for the program isn't enough, there's also the added juice with how last season ended. McDonell jumped out to a 32-14 lead in their first-round playoff matchup before the Panthers came roaring back to score a 46-40 win. Tetrault and Eckes didn't play that game but are excited for the chance to play Thursday.

“They’re looking forward to it," McDonell coach Mark Maloney said of his team. "They’re all exciting with having that chance at an outright conference championship."

McDonell's last conference title came in 1997, when the late Tom Swoboda led the Macks to a Central Wisconsin Catholic Conference championship. Maloney has been a part of McDonell's previous two undisputed league titles — as an assistant coach under Swoboda in 1997 and as a player in 1977.

“I tell the kids about way back in 1977, my senior year and we were the conference champions that year," Maloney said. "I bring this stuff up and I go that’s stuff you talk about all your life. It’s just memories, its great memories. You guys have this opportunity to create a fantastic memory, and I think they’re going to go after it.”

Thursday will mark just the third time the Macks and Panthers have met on the gridiron. Prior to last year's playoff game, McDonell earned a 37-0 win at Prairie Farm in the opening game of the 1994 season.

McDonell has been in conference title contention before. The Macks were tied for first place in the league standings with two games to go in both 2020 and 2021.

This time they have the chance to win the conference title outright on their final night of the regular season.

“The fact that we’ve raised the expectations to get to this point is really special," Suckerman said.